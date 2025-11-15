UDC’s Climb Reflects Renewed Focus On Equity And Excellence

Written by Sean Mitchell

The University of the District of Columbia (UDC), Washington, D.C.’s only public university and the nation’s only urban land-grant HBCU, has achieved a major milestone — ranking #18 among all Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and #9 among public HBCUs in the U.S. News & World Report 2025 rankings.

The leap marks UDC’s highest placement to date, reflecting significant gains in student success, research innovation, and affordability. The university credits its focused strategy on expanding access and aligning programs with the workforce needs of Washington, D.C.

“This recognition reflects the incredible progress we’ve made toward delivering a high-quality, affordable education that empowers our students and serves our city,” said UDC President Maurice D. Edington in a university statement. “We’re proud to represent what an urban, public HBCU can achieve when given the opportunity to grow.”

The university’s rise is no small feat. Just five years ago, the university ranked in the lower third of the U.S. News HBCU list. Since then, new academic programs, increased research funding, and targeted investments in student support have driven improvement.



Key initiatives include the launch of UDC’s new Workforce Development and Lifelong Learning (WDLL) division, which has trained more than 20,000 D.C. residents in high-demand fields such as cybersecurity, green infrastructure, and healthcare. The expansion of undergraduate research through the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences also positioned UDC as a hub for applied innovation.



In interviews with local media, Edington emphasized the university’s mission-driven approach: “We are an anchor for Washington, D.C.—a place where education, equity, and community meet.”



Students say the university’s culture and affordability are key to its success. “I could’ve gone out of state, but UDC offered me the same quality of education for a fraction of the cost,” said senior biology major Aaliyah Green. “It feels good knowing my school is finally getting the recognition it deserves.”



The average in-state tuition at UDC is under $7,000, making it one of the most affordable four-year institutions in the region. Combined with a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio and robust internship pipelines with local agencies, the university’s offerings are increasingly competitive. Experts say UDC’s rise also signals a shift in how urban HBCUs are perceived.

“UDC’s progress shows that public investment and visionary leadership can transform outcomes for historically underfunded institutions,” said Dr. Crystal Moore, a higher education policy analyst at the Brookings Institution.

“It’s not just about rankings — it’s about access and impact.”

As D.C. continues to evolve economically and demographically, UDC’s growth represents more than academic success — it’s a story of resilience and reinvention.

“When our students succeed, the city succeeds,” said Edington. “We’re building the next generation of leaders right here in the nation’s capital.”

RELATED CONTENT: Tennessee Owes Its State HBCU More Than Half A Billion Dollars