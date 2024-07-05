HBCU Week Signs Off Another Successful Year With 5th Annual Awards Gala

The HBCU Week Foundation celebrated another year of success for its scholars at its 5th Annual Awards Gala. The black-tie fundraiser took place in Wilmington, Delaware, on June 28.

HBCU Week held the commemorative event to highlight the ongoing work of its scholarship recipients, sponsors, and honorees. Founded in 2017, the nonprofit has encouraged thousands to apply to HBCUs, spreading awareness of their rich histories and furthering their legacy. The nonprofit’s founder, Ashley Christopher, spoke to BLACK ENTERPRISE on the commitment to encouraging and supporting students at these institutions.

“What we’re doing now is just encouraging all our supporters and sponsors to continue their work,” shared Christopher, who highlighted the event’s presenting sponsor, Bank of America. “What we’ve seen over the last five years is that there is a large demand of students that want to attend HBCUs but don’t know where to start, from how to apply or get the resources they need to get through that process. So we have a laser focus on getting those sponsors and supporting those students from day one, up until they graduate and find jobs.”

Several students, championed by HBCU Week’s STEM scholarship offerings, spoke of their latest successes and appreciation for the nonprofit’s help in their journeys. As for the evening’s honorees, Grammy-winning producer Bryan-Michael Cox and television personality Tiffany Cross took home the Trailblazer and Social Impact Awards, respectively. Of his recognition, Cox reflected on his own HBCU education that helped foster his career.

“It takes me back to square one. Going to Clark Atlanta, knowing what I was coming to Atlanta to do, I understood that education was just as important as my social perspective,” detailed Cox to BE. “And, you know, it’s important for us to have our lineage and set it up. Clark [Atlanta], for me personally, shifted everything. Making the decision to go to an HBCU gave me a cultural, social, as well as music perspective. I don’t think I would have ever gotten a better experience.”

Moreover, HBCU Week’s brand ambassador, Stephen A. Smith, attended to congratulate the scholars on their educational success. Smith also shared with BE his long-standing relationship with the nonprofit and the upliftment of its mission.

“My [ambassadorship] is very touching and beneficial,” explained Smith. “Working at ESPN, speaking to [executives], I worked to get them to televise our event and shows from HBCU Week. It’s my responsibility, and it’s been a collective effort, so I’m proud to have been a part of that. I’m doing what I can to make sure HBCUs receive the assistance and attention they so richly deserve.”

The sports commentator added, “HBCUs have a bright future, as they have continued to survive and thrive throughout the years. With Name, Image, and Likeness taking hold and athletes coming on board, these schools are on national television. Celebrities are also doing their part to contribute…all of this spell[s] good things for HBCUs. The world is taking notice, including outside of sports.”

Since its inception, HBCU Week has partnered with corporations to award $25 million in scholarships. Its most impactful event, the College Fair, hosts “on the spot” acceptance processes and scholarship opportunities for prospective students. More information on HBCU Week’s upcoming programming and growing impact can be found on its website.