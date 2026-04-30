Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman 15 HBCUs Create Association With Goal of Reaching Coveted R1 Research Status The schools belonging to the Association of HBCU Research Institutions will work in tandem to reach R1 status.







With support from globally-renowned universities, 15 historically Black institutions have teamed up to reach R1 status, the top tier for research institutions.

The Washington Post reports this shared mission, the Association of HBCU Research Institutions, aims to ensure HBCUs have the resources and capability to facilitate high-level research.

Located at the Association of American Universities (AAU) headquarters in Washington, D.C., the organization will hold its inaugural symposium on April 29.

R1 status helps schools acquire more federal funding and grants for research endeavors, while promoting the recruitment of top-ranked students and faculty. Typically, the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education only grants R1 designation to schools based on the amount of research dollars invested and doctoral degrees conferred.

Currently, Howard University is the only HBCU to hold this status, with 13 fellow HBCUs placed at the R2 tier. The AHRI has plans to elevate schools with the potential to reach R1, by offering shared support.

“We are so thrilled and happy,” said David K. Wilson, the president of Morgan State University. “It’s the first time in the history of American higher education that a group of HBCUs has elevated themselves to the elite ranks of research institutions.”

A wave of philanthropic investments into HBCUs, including MacKenzie Scott’s donations totaling to over $1 billion, have sparked this chance for HBCUs to compete with Predominately White Institutions (PWIs) in research opportunities. Alongside this historic partnership with such institutions, HBCUs can level the playing field for students of all backgrounds to engage in this part of academia.

Harvard, for example, will also help with technical and research infrastructure support, awarding a $1.05 million grant for the endeavor across three years. The money stems from the Harvard & the Legacy of Slavery Initiative, founded in 2022 after the school unveiled its ties to the slave trade.

While achieving R1 status does help with federal grants and recruitment, advocates noted how HBCUs could engage in research other institutions overlook Particularly, issues impacting Black communities could receive greater focus and funding through HBCUs with this classification, aiding in new advancements in healthcare and economic growth.

As the schools join forces to grow their research sectors, they are issuing a call for equity in academia.

“It belongs to all of us,” shared Ruth Simmons, the former president of Brown University and Prairie View A&M University. “And the better we are at collaborating, at sharing information, the more powerful we are in the intellectual product that we produce.”

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