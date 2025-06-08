HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman As HBCUs Struggle Against Digital Redlining, Claflin University Fights Back HBCUs across the Black rural south have long struggled with broadband access.







With many HBCUs suffering from unstable internet connections, one school hopes to be the game-changer against digital redlining.

According to CNET, a 2021 McKinsey report confirmed that 82% of HBCUs reside in “internet deserts,” where broadband connections are limited or generally unavailable. These deserts are mainly located in rural and low-income areas, specifically in the Black rural south. Given this, HBCUs’ placements in the communities they serve most has resulted in students becoming vulnerable to this issue.

At Claflin University, located in Orangeburg, South Carolina, students have long struggled with finishing or accessing coursework due to the unstable internet. However, a student’s letter emailed to the HBCU’s President, Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, shed light on the magnitude of this situation.

“It is my prayer that Claflin’s passion for education aligns with its compassion,” wrote the student to Dr. Warmack. I am currently typing my senior research paper at the local McDonald’s that I drive to nine miles every day to do this work because my town doesn’t have Wi-Fi bandwidth.”

The student’s admission sparked a partnership between Claflin and the Student Freedom Initiative to rectify this digital inaccessibility. The organization aims to use education to eliminate the wealth gap, using its own partnership with Cisco to provide 5G broadband service to the HBCU in 2023.

The only way for students to actually get access to content was to come together in areas that provided [broadband] access, which created a problem,” said Keith Shoates, the president and CEO of the Student Freedom Initiative.

While Claflin has reimagined the learning experience for its students, other HBCUs continue to feel the rising threat of restricted internet access. The issue has also become political, with President Trump terminating the Digital Equity Act over his concerns of it being “unconstitutional” and “racist.” The multi-billion dollar program sought to eliminate inequitable internet access across the nation.

Despite the lack of government support, the SFI continues to work with HBCUs to ensure quality internet access for students and its overarching communities. As digital redlining persists across this region, advocating for internet equity remains a top priority for HBCUs through their students’ matriculation.

Addressing this matter can also help HBCUs students as they enter and excel in the workforce. Limiting their capabilities and access only stunts their knowledge and potential in an evolving job market, especially one with artificial intelligence on the rise. Providing HBCUs with the infrastructure they need while also strengthening broadband access can ensure a better future for Black youth and their careers.

