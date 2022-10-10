Tensions Run High After Alabama State Coach Snubs Deion Sanders’ Embrace After Loss to Jackson State

Concerns quickly grew among the college football sports community after an awkward exchange was made at center field between Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders and Alabama Head Coach Eddie Robinson Jr.

Robinson shook the NFL Hall of Famer’s hand but wanted no part of embracing him in a coach hug after his team’s loss to Jackson State, 26-12 at Alabama State’s homecoming game Saturday.

The exchange left Sanders in disbelief as he walked off the field with his security detail.

Alabama state coach was butthurt that Deion sanders & Jackson state won 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FFeG7qi0XV — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) October 8, 2022

Robinson later explained that Sanders had made disrespectful comments leading up to their match-up earlier in the week.

He also alleged Sanders walked through Alabama State’s offensive warm-ups in one of the end zones as opposed to taking Jackson State’s route to the sideline and attempted to run up the scoreboard in the final minute of the game instead of the team taking a knee.

“I’m going to always be respectful and respect the game,” Robinson said in his post-conference interview paying homage to SWAC conference coaches.

But many reacted to Robinson’s comment, “He ain’t SWAC. I’m SWAC, he ain’t SWAC” which was a direct shot at Sanders.

Robinson continued his press conference interview by stating, “He’s in the conference, doing a great job, can’t knock that, got a great team, his son should be up for the Heisman Trophy, I love Shedeur, great player, I love what he’s doing for the conference. … But you’re not going to come here and disrespect me and my team and my school and then want a bro hug. Shake my hand and get the hell off.”

Sanders defended his pregame routine, stating he always ran around the field before NFL games and arrived too late to greet Robinson before kickoff.

But the NFL veteran did not take too lightly towards Robinson’s comment that he didn’t reflect the SWAC conference.

“I’m not one to come back the next day and you going to pick up the phone and you going to apologize and we straight,” Sanders said during his post game interview.

In 2021, Sanders led Jackson State to 12 consecutive SWAC wins and a league title while bringing national attention to the HBCU football team.