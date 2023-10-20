Kevin Hart And Chris Rock Chronicle Rise To Stardom In Netflix Documentary ‘Headliners Only’

Comedic heavyweights Kevin Hart and Chris Rock will deliver a one-of-a-kind knockout to Netflix on Dec. 12. The special, titled Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only, will give fans of the two megastars a glimpse into what it takes to remain comedy gold.

A trailer for the documentary film features moments from the week-long collaboration between Hart and Rock during a host of shows in New York and New Jersey in July 2022.

“This is a story about two separate journeys [that] somehow align and end up at the same intersection at the top,” Hart says in the preview.

Later in the 60-second teaser, the Laugh At My Pain comedian tells Rock, “I’m excited about this week not just because of the arena factor…” before the Everybody Hates Chris creator cuts in with his own feelings.

“I’m just excited to hang out with you! That’s it,” Rock said.

Netflix released a description of the project that promised an in-depth look at the lives of both comedians.

“In a first-of-its-kind documentary, Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only will give audiences a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the lives of two comedy titans,” the streaming giant stated. “This exclusive film follows Hart and Rock as they give first-hand accounts of their early lives, struggles, triumphs and their unbreakable brotherhood.”

The comedic duo announced plans to collaborate on a string of performances in March 2022.

“When Chris and I realized we were both going to be on tour this year, we immediately knew we needed to do something special,” the Philadelphia native said at the time. “We have been friends and mentors to each other for 20 years, but we have never shared a headlining stage together — until now!”

The sold-out tour chronicled in the upcoming documentary commenced four months after the infamous incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars and featured appearances by Dave Chappelle and others.

