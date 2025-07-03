Culture by Selena Hill ‘Heads of State’ Delivers Big Laughs and Action Between an Unlikely Presidential Pairing Idris Elba and John Cena star in the action-packed comedy film released just in time for July 4th weekend







Heads of State is a fast-paced, action-packed buddy comedy with global appeal.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film follows an unlikely alliance between two world leaders: UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (played by Idris Elba), a veteran SAS-trained commando turned politician, and U.S. President Will Derringer (played by John Cena), a former action movie star turned elected official. Tensions between the two rivals are high, especially following a very frosty joint press conference. However, when a deadly security breach spirals into a global conspiracy, they’re forced to put their egos and politics aside and trust each other to survive. Along the way, they team up with MI6 agent Noel Bisset (played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and a surprising ally played by Jack Quaid in a fight for their lives and the free world at large.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, the film is loaded with witty zingers and high-octane action. At the world premiere held at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 24, Cena opened about the on-screen chemistry he shares with Elba, whom he previously worked with in The Suicide Squad.

“Developing chemistry is a skill, and it’s an exploration you have to make every time you have a part—unless you’re a one-man show,” he told BLACK ENTERPRISE on the red carpet. “This one was easy because Idris is a professional. I consider him a friend, and it’s great to work with a friend again. Man, he’s a professional who makes me better.”

Cena described their characters as polar opposites: “[I play] a kind of upbeat, aloof, ignorant head of state, while [Idris’ character] is a lifelong diplomat, pessimistic, glass-half-empty type of guy.”

Source: Sarah Niles attends the Amazon MGM Studios World Premiere of “Heads of State” (Photo Credit: Marion Curtis / StarPix for Amazon MGM Studios)

Their contrast is the heart of the film’s comedy. English actress Sarah Niles, who also stars in the film, praised the duo’s dynamic. “They’re so funny. They have great chemistry. I’ve always been a big fan of John Cena and Idris, who is from London.”

Source: Idris Elba attends the Amazon MGM Studios World Premiere of “Heads of State” (Photo Credit: Dave Allocca / StarPix for Amazon MGM Studios)

Elba revealed the film was shot over two years across the UK, France, Spain, and Italy during the writers’ and actors’ strikes in 2023. Despite the challenges, Elba remained unfazed by outside political noise.

“There’s no difference” in Hollywood, he told BE. “The film industry is pretty modular.”

Released just days before Independence Day on July 2, Heads of State offers a wild, satirical take on timely themes like international diplomacy, cyber warfare, and modern leadership. The movie also draws from the reality that some political leaders are more showmen than statesmen.

Still, the contrast between Cena’s charismatic but clueless President and Elba’s calculating Prime Minister is enlightening and entertaining. Their banter, blunders, and eventual bond keep the plot moving and the laughs flowing.

Heads of State is now available on Prime Video.