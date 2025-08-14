BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Town Hall Meeting Explores ’Investing In Our Health To Grow Our Wealth’

Health is a critical component not only in sustaining one’s life but also maintaining your quality of life and the lives of those you are responsible for—particularly for African Americans. Wealth is directly linked to health. If we are not in good health the pathway to wealth becomes shaky.

Historically, African Americans are negatively impacted by poor health at a disproportionate rate compared to other ethnicities. According to the American Heart Association, 60% of Black Americans have some form of cardiovascular disease (CVD), and are more likely to die of the condition by 54% than white Americans, a recent study from Tulane University reveals. Diabetes in Black communities is an epidemic. African Americans are suffering from neuropathy, CVD, kidney disease, stroke, and amputation, as a result of poorly managed mellitus. Too, African Americans are disproportionately affected with over 12% of the population diagnosed compared to roughly 7.4% of non-Hispanic white individuals, the CDC reports. When it comes to Alzheimer’s disease, Black people are, again, at a much higher risk than their white counterparts. The prevalence of preventable diseases and early deaths among Black people results in a devastating loss of earning power and potential to build generational wealth.

These are serious concerns that demand public attention.

BLACK ENTERPRISE and Nationwide are bringing these topics to the forefront in a virtual town hall discussion, “Investing In Our Health To Grow Our Wealth,” which will be moderated by Alfred Edmond Jr., BE’s SVP and executive editor. Joining the conversation are leading experts in the medical field: Dr. Michael H. Forde DRPH, AMSPH Health Equity, Dr. Karleena Tuggle-McDaniel, MD, FACS, Co-founder of ProBLK Health Vitamins, and Dr. Philippe Douyon, MD, founder of Inle Brain Institute.

