July 18, 2024
Healthcare Startups Can Secure $25K Ahead Of 2024 Invest Fest Thanks To HealthyMD
HealthyMD announces its second annual Healthcare Startup Grant, reveals that winner will be selected during the 2024 Invest Fest.
Healthcare startups attending the 2024 Invest Fest will have the chance to walk away with $25,000 to help them thrive while supporting the masses, thanks to HealthyMD.
In a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE, the healthcare provider, known for helping to revolutionize healthcare accessibility, announced its second annual Healthcare Startup Grant. The program is curated to support early-stage healthcare entrepreneurs in their quest to provide accessibility and quality healthcare products and services to the public.
Geared toward early-stage startups, the winner of the grant program will be announced during the fourth annual Invest Fest, to be held in Atlanta from Aug. 23rd to Aug. 25th. The first-of-its-kind, in-person festival was launched by childhood friends Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings through their educational platform, Earn Your Leisure.
At one point during the three-day event, HealthyMD will present its Healthcare Startup grant to an early-stage company whose work within healthcare is centered around serving underserved communities. The winner will not only be presented with the grant award on-stage during Invest Fest, but they will also receive two general admission tickets and two round-trip airline tickets to attend this year’s Invest Fest. Additionally, the winner will have the chance to conduct two exclusive mentoring meetings with HealthyMD co-founders Clifford W. Knights II and Steve Vixamar.
“As a self-funded business, we understand the acute challenges entrepreneurs face when growing their businesses, particularly in the healthcare industry,” the co-founders said in an official statement. “We see this grant as an opportunity to uplift fellow entrepreneurs aiming to make a true difference in their communities and provide financial support to every entrepreneur news to scale their mission.”
Since its inception, HealthyMD has been on a mission to “provide comprehensive, end-to-end sexual healthcare for underserved communities and populations across the United States.” Operating on a hybrid care model, which includes virtual care options as well as mobile and brick-and-mortar clinics, the company, alongside its network of providers, offers equitable access to high-quality care, diagnostics as well as wraparound services. Moreover, the offerings are available to patients regardless of if they’re able to pay. In addition to that, HealthyMD provides pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) treatments to prevent HIV, which disproportionately affects Black and brown people.
From now until Aug. 3rd, qualifying healthcare startups can apply for a chance to win the HealthyMD Healthcare Startup grant during the 2024 Invest Fest.
