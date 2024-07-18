Healthcare Startups Can Secure $25K Ahead Of 2024 Invest Fest Thanks To HealthyMD

Healthcare startups attending the 2024 Invest Fest will have the chance to walk away with $25,000 to help them thrive while supporting the masses, thanks to HealthyMD.

In a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE, the healthcare provider, known for helping to revolutionize healthcare accessibility, announced its second annual Healthcare Startup Grant. The program is curated to support early-stage healthcare entrepreneurs in their quest to provide accessibility and quality healthcare products and services to the public.

Geared toward early-stage startups, the winner of the grant program will be announced during the fourth annual Invest Fest, to be held in Atlanta from Aug. 23rd to Aug. 25th. The first-of-its-kind, in-person festival was launched by childhood friends Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings through their educational platform, Earn Your Leisure.

At one point during the three-day event, HealthyMD will present its Healthcare Startup grant to an early-stage company whose work within healthcare is centered around serving underserved communities. The winner will not only be presented with the grant award on-stage during Invest Fest, but they will also receive two general admission tickets and two round-trip airline tickets to attend this year’s Invest Fest. Additionally, the winner will have the chance to conduct two exclusive mentoring meetings with HealthyMD co-founders Clifford W. Knights II and Steve Vixamar.

“As a self-funded business, we understand the acute challenges entrepreneurs face when growing their businesses, particularly in the healthcare industry,” the co-founders said in an official statement. “We see this grant as an opportunity to uplift fellow entrepreneurs aiming to make a true difference in their communities and provide financial support to every entrepreneur news to scale their mission.”

Since its inception, HealthyMD has been on a mission to “provide comprehensive, end-to-end sexual healthcare for underserved communities and populations across the United States.” Operating on a hybrid care model, which includes virtual care options as well as mobile and brick-and-mortar clinics, the company, alongside its network of providers, offers equitable access to high-quality care, diagnostics as well as wraparound services. Moreover, the offerings are available to patients regardless of if they’re able to pay. In addition to that, HealthyMD provides pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) treatments to prevent HIV, which disproportionately affects Black and brown people.

From now until Aug. 3rd, qualifying healthcare startups can apply for a chance to win the HealthyMD Healthcare Startup grant during the 2024 Invest Fest.

