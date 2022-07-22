Heinz Partners With Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice In Giving Grants To Black-Owned Restaurants

Heinz’s recognizable condiments and sauces have been household staples for decades.

According to Lee Initiative, the food manufacturer is partnering with the Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice to dismantle racial and economic disparities in the restaurant industry for Black owners.

Heinz Black Kitchen Initiative is back for year 2 of championing and supporting Black-owned restaurants, eateries & food initiatives with our partners @leeinitiative & SRRJ to contribute $1MM+ in grants and other business resources. To apply & learn more: https://t.co/0QR9ksOssH pic.twitter.com/R4NooiZhVW — H.J. Heinz & Co. (@HeinzTweets) July 7, 2022

“I really want to make sure that these Black-owned restaurants are seen, heard, and can build these legacy businesses. From the heart, I want to make sure they are sustainable and that we’re offering what they need,” said Cheryl Day, Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice Founder.

Heinz, and other culinary workers like bakers, chefs, and restaurant owners, will work together to offer grants to Black-owned businesses nationwide. The grants will range from $15,000 to $25,000 for established Black-owned food businesses and startups.

An additional component included with the grants are seminars hosted by veterans of the food industry who will cover topics such as commercial leases, small business accounting, employee training and retention, according to the organization’s website.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to further our commitment to foster a more diverse and equitable restaurant industry in partnership with the LEE Initiative and SRRJ,” said Megan Lang, director of brand communications, HEINZ. “It is an honor to play a role in preserving the legacy of these restaurants, and we look forward to continuing our mission to help celebrate and preserve the legacy of Black food and culinary culture over the long term.”

In 2021, the charitable endeavor awarded $1,136,000 to 72 businesses and jump-started the podcast, “The Black Kitchen Initiative,” hosted by Adrian Miller.

The program will be accepting new applicants until Sunday, Aug. 7.

Visit here to apply.