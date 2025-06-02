Here’s How To Level Up In A Flat Organization

Hi Fairygodmentor,

I work in a flat organization with little room for promotion. How do I continue growing professionally?

– Stuck but Striving



Dear Stuck but Striving,

Whew! Working in a flat organization can feel like a life sentence with no possibility of parole. Each day feels like a scene from the film Groundhog Day where nothing changes except for your growing frustration at what you feel is a stalled-out career.

Before you run out of the office screaming at the top of your lungs (yes, I’ve been there and visualized myself doing the same thing many times), I want to share some survival techniques that will help you boost your brand and your spirits to keep you motivated to grow your career.

1. Have an intrapreneurial mindset. Look for projects or solutions that need your attention that can add value to the organization.

2. Find projects that scare you. I was once voluntold to head an imitative I knew nothing about. But as I threw myself into the project, I became the subject matter expert and spokesperson for rolling the initiative out. It was a huge success because I build a support system with the clients the initiative would be impacting.

3. Get on their calendar! Hold standing 1-on-1 meetings with your supervisor or mentor. Keep your career development top of mind. These people can be integral in being your biggest supporters in mentioning your name in rooms you’re not in.

4. Find a sponsor! They can help co-sign and/or help bubble up your ideas to the right people.

5. Volunteer to speak as the Point of Contact (POC) or Subject Matter Expert (SME) at meetings, conferences, etc.

6. Mentor others. I found that by mentoring others, I was helping others grow their careers in the process.

7. Team up. Create your own squad. There’s strength in numbers. And your squad will lift you up while you climb. Plus, you can help each other get your names out there to the right people.

8. Show up: Whether the project is successful or not.

9. Check in. Follow up regularly with stakeholders and clients to discuss a project’s status and completion and any lessons learned.

10. Be visible, stay visible. Visibility advertises your brand. Share vision and big picture ideas that drive results. This is the time to share your shine.

I believe that by creating the change you want to see in your organization doesn’t have to be an official title. Doing these things kept me in the mix and engaged, and I added value to the organization. I know you can do the same. Keep blooming where you’re planted, Stuck but Striving.

You got this!

Yours truly,

Your Fairygodmentor®

About Joyel Crawford:

(Photo: Kirten White Photography/BE)

I’m Joyel Crawford is an award-winning career and leadership development professional and founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies, a consultancy that empowers results-driven leaders through coaching, training, and facilitation. She’s the best-selling author of Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career.

Have a question for Your Fairygodmentor®?

