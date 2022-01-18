Happy Birthday To Ya! Michelle Obama Celebrates Her 58th Birthday

Michelle Obama still has her groove, and it shows!

In a video posted to her Instagram Monday, the former first lady celebrated her 58th birthday grooving to Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday.”

“Here’s to a sweet 58th!” she captioned the clip, in which she danced in front of her birthday cake with a fresh face and a smile. “Thank you so much for your outpouring of love. Whether you texted, emailed, or posted on social media, every birthday message I received today meant a lot to me. I am so grateful to have so many people cheering me on. Looking forward to seeing what this upcoming year has in store.”

Here’s to a sweet 58th! Thank you so much for your outpouring of love. Whether you texted, emailed, or posted on social media, every birthday message I received today meant a lot to me. Looking forward to seeing what this upcoming year has in store. 💕 pic.twitter.com/owA4Qidqwk — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 17, 2022

Every year, the world expects Barack Obama to share an affectionate note for his beloved wife’s birthday. This year, he continued the tradition with an adorable message.

“Happy birthday, Michelle,” the former president wrote on Instagram and Twitter. He adorned his tribute with a beachside photo of the couple in Hawaii. “My love, my partner, my best friend…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

For the Becoming author, it wouldn’t be a day of celebration without honoring Martin Luther King Jr., which happens to be an official day of service and celebrates the civil rights leader’s life and legacy. She encouraged the Twitter community to urge Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to restore and revitalize the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA).

“One of the best ways to honor Dr. King’s legacy is to take action to help protect voting rights in our country. Text ‘MLK’ to 56005 and @WhenWeAllVote will send some details you can use to call elected officials today and urge them to pass the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act,” she tweeted.