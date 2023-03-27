Here's Why 'The View's' Ana Navarro Is 'Upset 24 Hours A Day' In DeSantis' Florida

Florida gets no love from The View’s Ana Navarro.

During a Friday segment on the daytime show, the co-host and political strategist commented on her disdain for the Sunshine State, crediting GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis. She said Florida’s “insanity” and “manic paranoia” was compelled by his recent tactics.

“They are banning absolutely everything that isn’t the kitchen sink, and tomorrow, I may wake up, and the kitchen sink has been banned,” she said during the broadcast, per The New York Post.

She continued: “They are terrifying teachers. People don’t want to be teachers in Florida.”

During Black History Month, the Republican Florida governor announced he would be cutting all college diversity programs, as well as African-American studies from the educational curriculum. As a result, several authors’ works were expelled for teaching “woke” studies, including Columbia law professor Kimberlé W. Crenshaw and author Ta-Nehisi Coates.

In what The Nation’s DC Bureau Chief Chris Lehmann called “a paranoid rant disguised as campaign memoir,” DeSantis’ political autobiography, The Courage to Be Free blames the left for all his problems.

DeSantis has condemned DEI initiatives for the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, since the collapse of Washington Mutual in 2008. CNBC reported DeSantis said the bank was worried about the wrong things.

“This bank, they’re so concerned with DEI and politics and all kinds of stuff, I think that really diverted from them focusing on their core mission,” DeSantis said. “We have a massive federal bureaucracy and yet they never seem to be able to be there when [we] need them to be able to prevent something like this.”

After a commercial break, Navarro and her other cohosts agreed they would be much happier if they lived in Finland, which has been ranked as the happiest countries in the world.

“She was upset at 8:30, I was like ‘You need to go to Finland,’” co-host Sunny Hostin said.

Navarro snapped back saying “Maybe if you lived in Florida, you would be upset 24 hours a day too.”