Herschel Walker’s Son’s Rant About Deadbeat Dads Goes Viral After Admitting to Secret Children

Herschel Walker’s son Christian Walker, 22, is known for his over-the-top viral rants, however one hit close to home when going off on absent fathers, following Herschel’s confession to having three more children than he previously disclosed.

The former NFL star turned Republican Senate candidate has also publicly spoken against deadbeat dads, something he has called a “major, major problem.”

Firing shots at Wild N’ Out host and serial baby maker Nick Cannon, Christian angrily said he was “everything wrong with men in America.”

In the video, he preached, “Get home and raise your kids! And take care of the women you’re knocking up! Can you control your thing for three seconds?”

In a previous Tiktok, he held the same sentiment in an attempt to hold lacking fathers responsible.

“Fathers, it would be great if you stayed home and raised your kids instead of ran off to bang a bunch of women who weren’t your baby mama. Stay home and raise your frickin’ kids!” he said. “Your kids need a father! Get back home!”

As previously reported, Herschel admitted to fathering a 10-year-old son, for whom he was ordered to pay child support after his mother sued for a declaration of paternity in 2014. The conservative also has a 13-year-old son with a Texas woman and an adult daughter who was born when Herschel was in college.

The 60-year-old candidate provided a statement to CNN when questioned about his children and claimed they were not undisclosed. “I have four children. Three sons and a daughter. They’re not ‘undisclosed’ — they’re my kids. I support them all and love them all,” he said. “I’ve never denied my children, I confirmed this when I was appointed to the President’s Council on Sports Fitness and Nutrition, I just chose not to use them as props to win a political campaign. What parent would want their child involved in garbage, gutter politics like this?”

The Senate candidate said the claim he was hiding his children was “outrageous.”