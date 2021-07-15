'He's Due Millions': Bill Cosby Wants To Be Compensated For Time Served

Bill Cosby reportedly wants his coins and is seeking compensation for the time he served in jail, according to NewsNation Now.

According to Cosby’s representative, Andrew Wyatt, “Mr. Cosby was given an unwanted two-year and ten-month vacation that he never asked for. His constitutional rights were abolished, his due process was stripped away from him.”

Wyatt continued, “He’s due millions and millions of dollars.”

Cosby also has an ax to grind with the district attorney and judge on his case and is calling for their immediate removal.

“As Mr. Cosby said to me today, ‘I feel that this district attorney and Judge Steven O’Neill and Kevin Steele [Montgomery County district attorney] should resign effective immediately,” Wyatt said.

Last last month, Pennsylvania’s highest court, the State Supreme Court, overturned Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction, citing a previous agreement that prevented him from being charged in the first place.

The 83-year-old served two years of his three to 10-year sentence before walking free.

The disgraced TV star was locked away in a prison near Philadelphia. As previously reported in 2018, Cosby was sentenced to serve three to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting and drugging Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. More than 60 women had accused the actor of sexual misconduct, The Associated Press reported.

Charged in late 2015, a prosecutor armed with newly unsealed evidence was Cosby’s downward spiral as more accusers came forward from Constand’s damaging deposition.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said the trial’s testimony tarnished the case as more accusers testified their experiences with the famed comedian in the 1980s.

While lower appeals court does allow accusers to express a pattern to identify an ongoing crime, the initial accuser to testify should have never happened, making all other accusers part of a bad act testimony, his attorneys argued.