Hey Ladies! Here Are Top 5 Reasons to Convince Your Beau to Attend Black Men Xcel

Hey ladies! As you know sometimes it takes a little nudge for your man to notice things, right?

Well, this would be a good time for your boo to take notice of BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s national event dedicated to celebrating and advancing the excellence and leadership of Black men.

Black Men Xcel is back and ladies, you’ll want your man to be in attendance!

Black Men Xcel is hosting another in-person conference for its 6th annual series taking place October 12 – 14 in National Harbor, MD. This year’s event honors prolific thought leaders like civil rights attorney Ben Crump, NBA star and Atlanta Hawks co-owner Grant Hill, GroupM CEO Kirk McDonald, and more!

Through a series of panels, award ceremonies, and interactive experiences, attendees will walk away with tools for advancing their careers and personal lives. If that’s not enough to convince your spouse, here are five more reasons your beau should be at Black Men Xcel.

It’s The Leading Summit for Black Male Professionals

The Black Men XCEL Summit is the nation’s No. 1 conference focused on celebrating and refining Black men with the tools to advance their professional development at every leadership level, from entry-level management to C-suite executive.

Perfect for Black Men Seeking Professional Growth

The BMX Summit is tailored to cater to the Black man who is committed to excellence, leadership, and professional development. Attendees leave with tools aimed at helping them “xcel” personally and professionally.

Provides Answers to Those Who Are Still Figuring Out Their Professional Path

Ladies, if your spouse is still uncertain about where he wants to go professionally, the BMX Summit is sure to offer empowering resources. With a mission to elevate and empower Black men to be recognized for their value and talent, BMXcel has a long list of speakers who are coming to help steer attendees in the right direction.

Nearly 50 Established Professionals Will Serve As Speakers

Attendees will gain industry insight from reputable and recognized Black professionals across all industries. The speaker list includes names like Senior Vice President, Global Thought Leadership at AARP Jean C. Accius, VP & Deputy Chief Information Security Officer at Walmart Rob Duhart, Ed Gordon Media President, Comedians Timmy Hall and Capone Lee, Provost & Executive Vice-Chancellor at Rutgers University Dr. Jeffrey Robinson, and so many more!

Conferences, Roundtables, Fireside Chats, and Expos

Whether your beau is looking to network, learn, or prepare for a career transition, the BMXCel Summit has everything he needs. Sessions include an author’s roundtable, discussions for securing a raise or promotion, and how to look like the leader your man already is. The sessions are modeled around providing attendees

with the keys to success in today’s ever-changing world.

If you’re already building a future with your beau, encourage him to attend the Black Men XCEL Summit as you continue elevating as a powerhouse couple.

Visit https://www.blackenterprise.com/bmx2022/ for more information and to grab your tickets.