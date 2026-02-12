Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman HGTV Yanks ‘Rehab Addict’ After Star Nicole Curtis Says N-Word While Filming Curtis has since apologized for her 'slip of the tongue.'







HGTV has canceled “Rehab Addict” after its star, Nicole Curtis, said the N-word while filming an episode for the series.

The network confirmed the show’s cancellation in light of Curtis’s offensive comments. Its partner streamers, HBO Max and Discovery+, have also immediately taken the show off their offerings.

In light of the news, HGTV released a statement to Deadline condemning Curtis’s behavior. Calling the incident “disappointing,” they have since disassociated themselves from the show’s host.

“HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict. Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees –- it does not align with the values of HGTV,” wrote the network.

HGTV added, “Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace.”

According to a clip re-shared by Radar Online, Curtis appeared to have said the N-word in the midst of working on a restoration project. After realizing what she had said, Curtis asked production to “kill” the moment. However, the footage leaked, resulting in Curtis’s complete removal from HGTV’s platforms.

The show has been a staple on HGTV since leaving the DIY Network before its season four premiere in 2014. The program focused on Curtis “rehabbing” homes, while opting to restore the buildings rather than undergo complete renovations.

The show had become a hit on the platform, as Curtis advocated maintaining the homes’ architectural integrity. Now, the show has been pulled for its association with its slur-spewing star.

To further distance itself from the now-infamous host, HGTV also removed all traces of the show from its website. The 8th season of “Rehab Addict” will now be axed, and upcoming episodes have been taken off the network’s schedule.

In breaking news, Curtis has also apologized for using the N-word. In a statement submitted to the Detroit News, her team wrote that she “takes full responsibility” for what she claims as a “slip of the tongue.”

“She takes full responsibility for their impact, regardless of context,” it said. “What occurred was a clear slip of the tongue — a mistaken version of one of her well-known expressions — spoken after 17 hours of physically demanding work and very little sleep. Even so, she understands that intent does not erase impact, and she is truly sorry.”

