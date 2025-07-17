News by Sharelle B. McNair Fox News’ Host Compares Being Called A ‘Nazi’ To ‘The Blacks’ Accepting The ‘N-Word’ One social media user took the time to highlight the difference on Black people using the derogatory word for humor versus an “act of resistance.”







According to Fox News host and resident comedian Greg Gutfeld, white people referred to as Nazis shouldn’t let it bother them because it’s similar to Black people using the n-word.

In a clip receiving massive backlash, during a session discussing a recent ICE raid at a California cannabis farm, according to The Independent, Gutfeld discussed why he isn’t moved by someone referring to him or others as a Nazi. After co-host Lisa Montgomery mocked a protester who allegedly threw a tear gas canister back at ICE agents, Gutfeld claimed the protester’s excuse of moving the canister from under a wheelchair is the reason why criticism from “liberals” doesn’t hold any weight.

He went further to say that right-wingers shouldn’t let accusations faze them since a majority of them are reclaiming the word “Nazi” for themselves, similar to “the Blacks” claiming the “n-word.”

“You know what? I’ve said this before, we need to learn from the Blacks. The way they were able to remove the power from the n-word word by using it,” Gutfeld said, met with awkward laughs from the panel.

“So from now on it’s: What up, my Nazi? Hey, what up, my Nazi? Hey, what’s hanging, my Nazi?”

Gutfeld: “You know what? I've said this before, we need to learn from the blacks. The way they were able to remove the power from the n-word word by using it. So from now on it’s: What up, my Nazi? Hey, what up, my Nazi? Hey, what's hanging, my Nazi?”



Kennedy: “Nazi, please!”… pic.twitter.com/GC76xmTbSK — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 15, 2025

As the clip went viral, it didn’t take long for Gutfeld and the Fox News crew to receive backlash from social media users, with some referring to him as a “racist and antisemite.” The Lincoln Project, known for its advocacy for democracy, poked fun at Gutfeld for embracing the Nazi narrative. “So they’re just fully comfortable calling themselves Nazis now. Got it,” the group wrote on X.

So they're just fully comfortable calling themselves Nazis now. Got it. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 15, 2025

Another user, Dr. Travis L. Stokes, Ed.D., took the time to educate the comedian on why his viewpoint is illiterate, highlighting the difference between Black people using the derogatory word for “shits and giggles” versus an “act of resistance.” “Black folks didn’t ‘neutralize’ the n-word for shits and giggles—it was a linguistic act of resistance. Of resilience. Of reappropriating power stripped from us since 1619. Y’all saying “Nazi” in a studio full of self-satisfied laughter isn’t dismantling hate—it’s cosplaying oppression like it’s a Halloween costume from Spirit,” he wrote.

Oh wow, Greg. So brave. So edgy. So historically illiterate.



Let me get this straight: you’re comparing the Black community’s centuries-long, survival-forged, trauma-laden, complex reclamation of the n-word—a term born from slavery, lynching, Jim Crow, police brutality,… — Dr. Travis L. Stokes, Ed.D. (@TRAVNATION80) July 15, 2025

Gutfeld’s former colleague and editor-in-chief of conservative outlet The Dispatch tried to defend the joke but ultimately said he doesn’t think “he’s thought this through.”

Since the 2024 presidential campaign, the conversation about the use of the Nazi term has floated throughout social media channels and media outlets. Former Department of Government Efficiency Director and Tesla Founder Elon Musk made headlines for seemingly using the Nazi hand salute during an appearance, causing major backlash and accusations of anti-semitism.

RELATED CONTENT: Grass Grievance: Homeowner Jailed In Weird Battle With HOA