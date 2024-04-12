News by Rafael Pena High School Teacher Kedria Grigsby And Son Arrested For Allegedly Prostituting Students Kedria Grigsby, an instructor at Klein Cain High School, found herself in handcuffs Apr. 8, facing a charges for prostitution of minors.









The New York Post reported that a high school teacher in Texas, along with her son, stands accused of prostituting her students. Kedria Grigsby, a 42-year-old cosmetology instructor at Klein Cain High School, found herself in handcuffs on Apr. 8, facing a barrage of charges, including three counts of child trafficking and three counts of compelling prostitution of juveniles, as disclosed by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Today, the @HCSOTexas Criminal Investigations & Security Division corroborated with @kleinisdpd in arresting Klein ISD teacher, Kedria M. Grigsby (01-31-82) for allegedly trafficking of a child (3 counts) and compelling prostitution of juveniles (3 counts). The

1/4 pic.twitter.com/AkcMHCDvSm — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 9, 2024

According to prosecutors, Grigsby allegedly partnered with her 21-year-old son, Roger Magee, in what authorities describe as a “prostitution enterprise,” targeting troubled youths under the guise of offering refuge. Sheriff Gonzalez elaborated, stating, “It appears Grigsby recruited troubled juveniles from local high schools by offering them a place to stay, which would be a hotel.”

This arrest follows in the wake of her son’s own legal entanglements, with Magee having faced similar charges nearly two years prior, including child trafficking and sexual assault of a child. Reports from KHOU detail further unsettling accounts, alleging that Grigsby financed a motel room where one of the victims was observed entering and hastily fleeing, seeking refuge in Grigsby’s vehicle, where another purported victim was present.

On Tuesday, Grigsby chose to waive her right to appear in court, with her bond set at $750,000 — $125,000 for each charge of sex trafficking and compelling prostitution. Additionally, stringent conditions were imposed, barring any contact with the alleged victims and mandating no unsupervised interactions with minors, as reported by Fox 26.

This is not the first time this year a teacher has been involved in accusations of sex trafficking and prostitution. Back in January 2024, a Florida human trafficking police force arrested 123 people in an undercover operation. Among the group was a 5th-grade science teacher, James Villacorteza, according to ABC 15 News. Villacorteza allegedly told what he presumed to be a 15-year-old boy that he wanted to have sex with them. The deputies who were posing as the minor, arrested the science teacher the next day at the elementary school.

