Entertainment by Keka Araújo Higher Ground Goes Independent: Barack And Michelle Obama Prepare To Exit Netflix Exclusive Deal The company has yet to formally announce its next primary distribution home, though the shift suggests a competitive bidding environment for the Obamas’ future slate.







Higher Ground, the production banner founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, is pivoting to an independent operating model, signaling the conclusion of an eight-year exclusive partnership with Netflix.

The former president disclosed the strategic shift Saturday during a high-profile summit in Philadelphia. The event, which commemorated the 250th anniversary of the United States, served as a gathering point for a pantheon of leaders across the media, political, and sporting landscapes. During a panel discussion, the Obamas reflected on their production house’s trajectory and its impending autonomy from the streaming giant.

Broadening the Creative Horizon

Since inking their initial producing deal in 2018, the Obamas have been central to Netflix’s original content strategy. That relationship evolved in 2024 into a multiyear first-look agreement, but the new transition indicates a desire for greater flexibility in a consolidating media market.

“We are in the process now of transitioning to a more independent [company] where we can work with a bunch of different studios,” the former president remarked.

He noted that while the team remains “very grateful for the launch that happened,” the move toward independence allows the firm to diversify its distribution partners.

Higher Ground’s tenure at Netflix was marked by significant critical acclaim. The partnership yielded the Oscar-winning documentary American Factory, along with Academy Award-nominated projects such as Rustin, American Symphony, and Crip Camp. On the scripted front, the company produced the apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind and the dark comedy series Bodkin.

Expansion Beyond the Red N

The transition is already yielding tangible results outside of the Netflix ecosystem. Higher Ground recently greenlit the HBO sketch comedy series Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, a collaboration with Larry David and Jeff Schaffer. The project, which premiered its first look at SXSW, is slated for a June release.

The Philadelphia event highlighted the cultural weight behind the announcement, featuring appearances by President Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and George W. Bush. The audience included industry stalwarts ranging from Tina Fey and Nicole Kidman to Tom Brady and Jason Kelce.

The company has yet to formally announce its next primary distribution home, though the shift suggests a competitive bidding environment for the Obamas’ future slate.

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