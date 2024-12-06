HBCU by Tierra smith Bands, Celebrities, And Rivalries: Highlights from The Bayou Classic In New Orleans Southern defeated Grambling 24-14, marking their fifth win in six years.







Die-hard fans from Grambling State University and Southern University returned to New Orleans Thanksgiving weekend to embrace the longstanding culture and tradition of the Bayou Classic.

Southern defeated Grambling 24-14, marking their fifth win in six years. The Jaguars, led by quarterback Jalen Woods and head coach Terrence Graves, will face Jackson State University in the SWAC Championship game Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi.

However, this rivalry is more than just a football game. It’s a celebration of Black culture. It’s a time when families experience electrifying festivities, including the Thanksgiving Day parade, the Greek step show, and the dynamic Battle of the Bands.

“I absolutely love the Bayou Classic. The comradery, the family love, the legacy creation,” said Latonya Mims, a 1995 graduate of GSU. “Whether you’re drawn to the event to cheer on your favorite team or simply just want to be immersed in a weekend filled with spirited cultural events, Bayou Classic has something for everyone to enjoy.”

The 51st annual Bayou Classic weekend kicked off Thursday with a parade in downtown New Orleans.

Fans lined up alongside Canal Street to witness the fanfare of decorated floats and parade spectacles.

Thousands of cheering paradegoers danced to bands from around the state, showing off their rhythmic skills between catching beads and collectibles flying through the air.

On Friday night, fans packed the Caesar Superdome to witness the Greek Step Show and Battle of the Bands. Roots of Music performed, followed by a high school battle of the bands before Greek members from Grambling and Southern showcased their steps with passion and intensity for the judges.

Southern came out on top at the step show with the Alpha Tau chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the Beta Sigma chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., both winning first place and a $3,000 prize each.

Grambling’s World Famed Tiger Marching Band and Southern’s Human Jukebox topped off the night with back-and-forth medleys ranging from gospel, hip-hop, and R&B. Hits included “I LUV HER” by GloRilla and T-Pain, “Wacced Out Murals” by Kendrick Lamar, “Real Love” by Mary J Blige, “Doo Wapp (That Thing)” by Lauryn Hill, “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele and “Trouble Don’t Last Always” by Timothy Wright.

On Saturday afternoon, thousands of fans funneled back into the stadium to witness another historic match between the G-Men and Jaguars.

“I’m ready to feel the energy; it’s always better once you get inside,” said Malaiyah Abner, a Grambling sophomore and band member.

Southern’s band shocked the crowd during halftime by bringing out Boosie to perform some of his top hits. While other celebrities like Master P, Webbie, Fredo Bang, Wild Wayne, Subtweet Shawn, and Hall of Famer Ed Reed watched from the sidelines.

Reed, a New Orleans native, reflected on the significance of the annual rivalry game: “The Bayou Classic is in me—I’m from here. I’m from New Orleans. I grew up watching Eddie Rob coach these boys up, Southern doing their thing, too, so I’m all in here. It’s just great to be back home seeing family and friends.”

Grambling also announced entrepreneur Master P, whose name is Percy Robert Miller, will serve as the fall commencement speaker.

