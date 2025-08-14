Arts and Culture by Sharelle B. McNair ‘Proud New Yorker’ Chuck Schumer Introduces Bi-Partisan Legislation To Expand Hip-Hop Celebration The New York politician says he is proud to have collaborated with friends and hip-hop legends like KRS1 and DJ Kool Herc to make sure hip-hop is preserved and celebrated.







Mic check, one two, one two! The art of hip-hop is receiving the recognition it deserves thanks to bipartisan support from Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) to expand the celebration with August as “Hip-Hop Recognition Month” and celebrate the history in the month of November, according to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Currently, August 11 is recognized as National Hip-Hop Celebration Day, made official by Schumer, a native of Brooklyn, in July 2023. During a speech on the Senate floor during the genre’s 50th anniversary, Schumer highlighted how the art form “has transcended language, race, age, both geographic and socioeconomic barriers.” “It’s a uniquely American art form that quickly blossomed into a global movement, and we are proud today that this resolution, honoring the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, has passed,” he said, according to PBS.

In a statement, the New York politician said he is proud to have collaborated with friends and genre legends like KRS-One and DJ Kool Herc to make sure it is preserved and celebrated. “And now I am proud to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of hip-hop to designate August 11th as ‘Hip Hop Celebration Day,’ the month of August as ‘Hip Hop Recognition Month’ and the month of November as ‘Hip Hop History Month,’” the politician said.

The art form has come a long way since it was born in a basement party in the New York City suburb of the Bronx in 1973. More than 50 years later, the genre has expanded, giving fans music from artists such as LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah, Jay-Z, OutKast, Nicki Minaj and more, now known as leaders of the craft. The work of Schumer and Cassidy was celebrated by music industry leaders and businesses who recognize the genre as being more than just music. “Hip-hop has always been more than music – it is an American cultural movement that has provided a soundtrack to social change,” executives from Sony Music said.

“It is a powerful form of creative expression here in the U.S. and around the globe.”

Apple Music personality and music journalist Ebro Darden labeled the craft as being the “core to the platform.” “Hip-Hop exemplifies cross-cultural expression while always being at the forefront of using technology in the art,” he said.

Government officials have often leaned on the music form to support endeavors, bringing a new beat to the world of politics and calling for change, starting with Public Enemy’s 1989 smash-hit “Fight The Power.” Presidential candidates such as former president Barack Obama not only had massive support from icons like Young Jeezy, who penned “My President Is Black” to celebrate the iconic election, but also curated playlists that often held songs from heavyweights like Kendrick Lamar and the Hot Girl herself, Megan Thee Stallion.

