Hip-Hop Radio Legend And Iconic DJ Lord Sear Dies At 52

Lord Sear, a well-known DJ and Hip-Hop radio host who became a familiar voice to fans through his work on Shade 45, has died at the age of 52. News of his passing was shared on March 11 through a statement on his social media accounts. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed, as reported by TMZ.

Sear, whose career spanned decades across radio, music, and live touring, built a reputation as a major presence in Hip-Hop broadcasting. A tribute posted to his Instagram page highlighted his lasting impact, stating that “he was more than a voice on the radio — he was a force, a friend, and family to so many of us.”

The message also noted that “Lord Sear’s legacy in Hip Hop runs deep,” adding that he helped shape the culture across multiple areas of the industry.

The radio personality became closely associated with Eminem after joining the rapper’s SiriusXM channel, Shade 45, when it launched in 2004. The station quickly became a central platform for hip-hop programming, and Sear was described as a key member of the channel’s team from its earliest days.

Eminem paid tribute to his longtime collaborator in a message shared on social media. “Sear was one of the greatest people to be around, I will never forget how he made me laugh on our tour together,” the rapper wrote. Reflecting on their time working together on Shade 45, he added that those moments included “some of my favorite interviews.” Eminem also said that Sear “made the world a better place and I’m gonna seriously miss that.”

Sear was one of the greatest people to be around, I will never forget how he made me laugh on our tour together. Our time on @Shade45 together was always some of my favorite interviews. He made the world a better place and I’m gonna seriously miss that. Rest in peace Lil Trey… pic.twitter.com/JXs6mVzPKG — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) March 12, 2026

Beyond radio broadcasting, Sear was involved in multiple areas of Hip-Hop entertainment. He toured with Eminem during the Anger Management Tour in the early 2000s and worked as a rapper, DJ, and producer throughout his career. His voice also appeared in video games such as “Grand Theft Auto III” and “Grand Theft Auto IV,” expanding his presence beyond the music industry.

Earlier in his career, Sear gained recognition while touring with rapper Kurious. He later became involved with the influential college radio program “Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito,” a show widely credited with introducing future hip-hop stars like Jay-Z, Nas, and the Wu-Tang Clan to wider audiences.

Sear also collaborated musically with a variety of artists, appearing on projects with performers such as Beastie Boys and Big Pun, among others. In recent years, he hosted his own program on SiriusXM, titled “The Lord Sear Special,” continuing his work in hip-hop broadcasting until his death.

Following news of his passing, numerous artists and entertainers expressed their condolences online. Actor Jaleel White wrote in the comments beneath the tribute that he would never return to the SiriusXM building without thinking of Sear, describing him as someone whose “spirit was gynormous.” Hip-hop artists including Xzibit, Ludacris, E-40, and Fat Joe also shared messages honoring his life and contributions.

With decades spent promoting Hip-Hop music and artists, Sear’s voice became a recognizable part of the genre’s radio landscape. Colleagues say his enthusiasm, humor, and dedication to the culture made him an enduring figure within the community he helped amplify.

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