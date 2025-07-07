Technology by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman More Hiring Managers Are Using AI To Select Candidates, Here’s Why Job Seekers Should Too Striking a balanced use of AI can help one stand out best in the evolving job market.







As employers shift toward AI in their hiring processes, job seekers should take heed of the changes.

According to a study conducted by recruiting agency Kelly Services, the majority of hiring managers are implementing AI to screen candidates. The study found that 66% of employers are using the technology to fill new roles.

“They want to use AI to get things faster, look at resumes faster, interview faster, but I still want to make the decision,” explained Mark Saltrelli, the vice president of engineering and recruiting at Kelly Services.

With automated screenings becoming the norm, job seekers are finding it harder to stand out from the crowd. However, the use of AI can work both ways, with candidates also using the tool to overcome this barrier.

Understanding how AI weeds out candidates is the first step. Implementing key phrases that the software will pick up on remains a key, and tailoring one’s resume to suit this process can aid in getting the interview. For some, the job search has become its own game of cat and mouse. However, knowing how to play can make all the difference.

“It was how I was formatting it, and the terminology I was using,” explained one job seeker, Chelsea Jordan, about her resume tweaks to WXYZ. It looks good in general, but for this specific job, if it’s going to get through to a person, it has to say specific words. I guess it just opened my eyes up to, for lack of a better term, the job search can be a game that you have to play, and I think that AI has helped me do that.”

However, making it to the human side of the hiring process is just one part. Once there, job seekers must make sure they can actually speak to their expertise.

“To really differentiate yourself, you still need that people aspect,” added Saltrelli. “You still need to validate that you’ve done the job well, and others can refer you into it.”

On the other hand, too much reliance on AI can become detrimental to job seekers. Tech recruiter Tova Angsuwat explained to LinkedIn News that employers can see through the artificial cover letters.

“The biggest mistake that I’ll often see from candidates is they use AI to write their cover letter,” explained Angsuwat. “They’re so generic and jargony and may or may not even relate to the company or the role. And immediately, I think you didn’t really care enough to put your voice into this cover letter.”

Despite this, she encourages job seekers to use AI to ensure that a submitted resume matches the job description. She also encourages job applicants to practice their interview skills by getting AI to feed them possible questions. Overall, striking a balance with AI usage can lead to more interviews and potential offers in this evolving job market.

