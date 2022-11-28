Husband of Xscape Singer LaTocha Scott Accused of Expecting Love Child With Instagram Model

The tea is piping hot this morning amid rumors that LaTocha Scott’s husband had an affair with another woman!

Over the weekend, an Instagram model by the name of Unykue Foucha took to the platform to post alleged receipts revealing her claims of carrying on an affair with LaTocha’s husband Rocky Bivens.

“The most f**ked up thing the universe can do to you is let you meet the right person at the wrong time,” Foucha captioned a post captured by The Shade Room.

“I’m just tired of living a lie all these years and ready to live in my truth freely and in peace unapologetically.”

Unykue continued, “I have no beef with Latocha, never interfered with any of his dealings with Xscape, never made him choose. Me and Rocky had our own situation. I know this may be shocking news but this was a very complicated relationship that I couldn’t speak on for obvious reasons.”

The Instagram model ended her scathing post by saying, “Life can be a b***h and ima make sure mines is beautiful either way. It is what it is.”

The post included two photos, one with Foucha and Bivens smiling for a selfie, and an ultrasound showing what many believe is Bivens’ and Foucha’s baby.

The shocking allegations come amid LaTocha’s clear divide with her Xscape group members over a variety of issues, including LaTocha’s claim that one promoter was disrespectful to her husband.

“The reason I am not doing the tour is because the promoter the girls are on tour with threatened my husband’s life,” LaTocha wrote in her lengthy post, That Grape Juice reports.

Amid the cheating rumors, social media is sounding off with shady replies to the marital drama.

