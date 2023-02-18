‘His Subscription About to Expire’: Social Media Roasts Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Red Carpet Debut

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris made their red carpet debut at the “Snowfall” premiere. But social media thinks the couple is displaying a lack of chemistry.

Harvey accompanied her beau on the red carpet for the premiere party for the final season of FX’s “Snowfall,” Yahoo reports. The happy couple smiled while posing for photos together throughout the night. Harvey wore a Black Tom Ford off-the-shoulder gown that paired beautifully with Idris’ tailored navy suit and white button-up shirt.

However, the video footage of their red carpet-debut didn’t receive the same response. Fans were quick to make a mockery of the pair, who went public at Harvey’s birthday party last month, and claim they lacked chemistry.

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey Arrive At Snowfall Season 6 Premiere pic.twitter.com/udGBDY99rZ — WHEREISTHEBUZZ (@whereisthebuzz) February 16, 2023

“They standing as if, if this don’t work out they can crop each other out the picture and still keep it,” one critic said.

Why tf does all her relationships look “business savvy” 🤣 like when is she gonna find real love. I could be wrong tho,” another user wrote.

“It’s looking like his subscription about to expire,” one onlooker jokingly added.

One even claimed Idris forgot to “pay for the PDA add-on that day.”

But once Lori caught wind of one Instagram user who left a comment on The Shade Room claiming the celebrity couple had no “chemistry,” she did something she doesn’t often to and clapped back.

“Or maybe I just had on body makeup and told him don’t stand too close to me because I didn’t want to get it on his suit,” she quipped.

“Lol y’all try to find a problem with anything,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Fans considered Lori’s response to be proof that she is really into her new beau following her breakup with Michael B. Jordan last year.

“Oh yea she really likes him cause my sis never responds to ANYTHING,” one fan said.

“Sis really likes him, she never responds to the critics,” another user wrote.