HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Historic Black Church In Virginia Pays Off Debt Of 11 Graduating Seniors At Saint Augustine’s University The donation covers the debts of the last 11 students with outstanding payments ahead of graduation.







A historic Black church in Virginia has paid off the debts of 11 graduating seniors at Saint Augustine’s University.

The Alfred Street Baptist Church of Alexandria, Virginia, donated a lofty sum of $132,469 to cover the final payments of 11 seniors at the North Carolina HBCU. According to Diverse Education, the news comes ahead of SAU’s commencement ceremony on May 3.

The monumental gift will allow these students to receive their diplomas with this financial stress relieved. The university’s interim president, Dr. Marcus H. Burgess, expressed their gratitude toward the congregation for blessing these soon-to-be graduates.

“This act of grace by Alfred Street Baptist Church is nothing short of transformative for our students and our institution,” said SAU Interim President Dr. Marcus H. Burgess. “We are immensely grateful for this demonstration of faith and partnership.”

The church is known for its position as one of the oldest and biggest predominately Black congregations. In its 222-year history, it has been a long-time supporter of HBCUs. Church officials also stated that around 60% of its 13,000 members are HBCU alum.

“This is what ministry looks like,” proclaimed Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, Senior Pastor of Alfred Street Baptist Church. “We believe in investing in students, in HBCUs, and in a future where financial hardship should never be a barrier to graduation.”

However, the Virginia-based church’s efforts to help SAU seniors comes from two its of members. Gilbert and Carolyn Knowles advocated for their alma mater to help students receive the crucial financial support.

“When my wife and I discovered that our church, Alfred Street, approved the donation and the amount they would give to SAU, we cried tears of joy out of love for our church and our alma mater,” shared Gilbert, who graduated from SAU in 1976.

The news also comes as SAU fights a battle to keep its accreditation. Like other HBCUs, the school has also faced hurdles in its financial upkeep and sustainability, leaving its future as a learning center for Black scholars in jeopardy. Especially as the Trump Administration proposes budget cuts to education funding, many of these institutions remain at an extreme risk of going under.

However, institutions like Alfred Street continue to rally behind these schools, ensuring future Black leaders obtain an HBCU education. Representatives for the church will also attend SAU’s commencement ceremony, celebrating the very graduates whose dreams were fulfilled due to the extended communal support.

RELATED CONTENT: Saint Augustine’s University Sued For More Than $18M