South Carolina Democrats Elect First Black Woman to Run State Party

On Saturday, April 29, in South Carolina, a historic move was made when Christale Spain was elected to lead the state’s Democratic Party.

According to NBC News, the longtime operative was elected on Saturday, April 29, as the chair of South Carolina’s Democratic Spain became the first Black woman to lead the organization. She will be taking over from Trav Robertson, who has led the party since 2017. Earlier this year, he announced he was not pursuing another term.

During the political party’s convention on April 29 in Columbia, she was elected to take over in anticipation of the upcoming 2024 presidential election. In another historic feat, with the recent changes in the upcoming election cycle, out of the five first states slated to hold the primaries, four states, including Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and South Carolina, are being chaired by Black women.

“I now know from all the experience, all of the volunteering, all of the jobs that I’ve held, the importance of this role, who is setting the stage, who is implementing the strategy, so that we can win,” Spain told reporters at the convention.

Jaime Harrison, who led the Democratic Party before Robertson as state chair and is currently leading the Democratic National Committee, said in a written statement that Spain “has the experience, judgment, and strategic vision to get South Carolina Democrats back on the winning track, and I know she will be an excellent chair.”

Spain worked as political director for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, served as Sen. Cory Booker’s state director during his 2020 presidential run, and worked for Congressman Jim Clyburn’s district office for two years, primarily focusing on constituent service and outreach.

She is also the founder of 46 Hope Road, a political action committee aimed at energizing voters who haven’t voted since President Obama in 2008. She worked on Black voter engagement for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee during the 2022 midterms.