Holly Robinson Peete Gets Candid About Overactive Bladder Symptoms and Treatment

Actress/TV personality Holly Robinson Peete has partnered up to help raise awareness on the impact of overactive bladder (OAB) and potential treatment options as part of the Time To Go™ Campaign.

The screen star is known for her work in raising awareness on causes like autism and Parkinson’s Disease. Now, Peete has teamed up with Urovant Sciences to educate the masses on the early symptoms and signs of OAB and the management options that are available.

It’s a personal one for Peete, who learned of her overactive bladder after visiting a doctor about her frequent urination.

“I was having some symptoms of urgency, having to go, leaking frequently, and these were things that I thought were, just because I have four kids, because I’m becoming a certain age, menopause is wearing me out,” Peete told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“But they got kind of severe and chronic and I thought ‘let me mention this to my doctor,’ and when I did, he was like, oh, I think you have overactive bladder or OAB.”

The Hanging with Mr. Cooper star was joined by urologist, Dr. Ashley Tapscott, DO who helped explain the early symptoms and forms of treatment patients can look out for. Since learning her diagnosis, Peete has started using a medicine that helps her combat her frequent trips to the bathroom.

“With my OAB symptoms, there was a lot of added stress and worry before I traveled either for work or for fun. I’ve seen a positive impact on my OAB symptoms with GEMTESA,” Peete shared.

“By reducing my symptoms, I’m spending my time planning activities and less time mapping out the closest bathroom.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the 21 Jump Street star dished on her new reality dating show alongside her husband Rodney Peete called “Queen’s Court“. The new Peacock series will help Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea team up their dating lives to find the other half of their power couple.

Press play below to learn more about OAB, Holly’s personal experience, and get a tease on what to expect on her new dating show.