Hollywood's 1st Black Stuntwoman And Founder Of The NAACP Image Awards Toni Vaz Dies At Age 101







Toni Vaz, the actor and stunt performer who founded the NAACP Image Awards, has died on Oct. 4. Vaz was 101 years old.

A spokesperson confirmed to Deadline that Vaz died at the Motion Picture Fund campus in Los Angeles. While born and raised in New York City, Vaz moved in adulthood to begin her career in Hollywood. However, it was during her years of auditioning that she discovered stunt work. Breaking barriers for Black women in stunts, Vaz went on to stand in for Cecily Tyson for her role in “Mission: Impossible,” alongside other acclaimed actresses like Eartha Kitt and Juanita Moore. The adrenaline rush led her to perform across the world, garnering over 20,000 hours of experience and more than 50 screen credits.

Her next major accomplishment established a ceremony to uplift and celebrate the achievements of Black people. At the Beverly Hills Hotel in 1967, Vaz’s idea came to life, and the NAACP Image Awards commenced. Through highlighting talented Black individuals, the event also encouraged studios and producers to look toward the Black community for new creative projects.

The Image Awards celebrated its founder during its 50th anniversary in 2019. Its host, Anthony Anderson, noted how Vaz took action to ensure Black creatives had a platform to be honored.

“We have a remarkable woman to thank for it all,” explained Anderson. ” [Vaz] was saddened by the quality of roles given to Black actors. So she took action. She joined the NAACP’s Hollywood branch and helped to develop an idea for an awards show that would feature us in the best way possible. She and others fought to change our image, and thus the NAACP Image Award [was] born.”

Vaz later received the Image Awards’ Founders Award in 2021. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown also spoke of Vaz’s determination to shed light on Black Hollywood.

“At a time when there were severely limited roles available to Black talent in Hollywood, a determined actress saw an opportunity to showcase our work and change the perception of African Americans in the entertainment industry,” expressed Brown. “That’s when the NAACP Image Awards was born… It gave us a platform to see each other the way we see ourselves.”

For her accomplishment in stunts, The Black Stuntmen’s Association honored Vaz in a 2006 tribute. While acknowledging the work accrued little pay during the bulk of her career, she emphasized that Black stunt performers are “doing much better” as the times have changed.

Vaz became a lifelong member and active participant in the Motion Picture and Television Fund. Multiple fund programs documented her career, including an episode of “Behind the Silver Screen.” Her life story was also captured in the Fund’s “Reel Stories, Real Lives” event, aptly told by multi-Image Award winner Angela Bassett.

On Instagram, actress Sherri Shepherd also expressed her condolences regarding the iconic stuntwoman’s death.

“Today, I honor the remarkable life and legacy of Toni Vaz, a true trailblazer who paved the way for so many in the entertainment industry. As the founder of the NAACP Image Awards, Toni dedicated her life to celebrating Black excellence and amplifying the voices of underrepresented communities. Her work as a pioneering stuntwoman broke barriers, showing the world the strength and grace of Black women in film,” she captioned the post. “Toni lived an incredible 101 years, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations. I am deeply moved by her achievements and even more honored to be the 2025 Hollywood Walk of Fame Class with Miss Toni. Thank you, Miss Toni, for your courage, your vision, and your unwavering commitment to progress. You will always be remembered.”

Vaz’s legacy will remain ingrained in entertainment with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year for her groundbreaking work in film. No cause of death has been released to the public.