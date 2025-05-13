News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Home Depot Quietly Removes DEI Policy From Website The Home Depot is the latest mega retailer to roll back DEI efforts in accordance with Trump's executive order.







The Home Depot is joining mega-retailers like Walmart and Target in rolling back its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies on its website in accordance with President Donald Trump’s executive order.

The large home improvement retailer quietly replaced its DEI webpage with one that now reads “WeAreTHD,” The Street reports. The change focuses on Home Depot’s “competitive wages and benefits” for employees rather than the “inclusive” work environment it previously boasted.

“Our culture and our associates provide intangible and hard-to-replicate competitive advantages, which have been key to helping us navigate challenging market conditions,” the new page reads. “This includes investing in competitive wages and benefits while also providing the culture, tools, training, and development opportunities that make working at The Home Depot an enjoyable and rewarding experience.”

“These actions are the foundation of our core values of taking care of our people, entrepreneurial spirit, building strong relationships, and respect for all people,” the page continues.

As recently as March 2024, the same webpage was found under the Responsibility tab of the company’s website and highlighted the retailer’s commitment to workplace inclusivity as a key reason to work there.

“We strive to ensure that our company culture maintains a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment so that we can attract and retain the best employees, amplify their unique experiences and ideas, and strengthen the communities where we operate,” the old DEI page read.

Now, the page is only accessible through the Wayback Machine archive. It was reportedly taken down around March 28, after originally going live on July 22, 2022.

The change follows President Trump’s executive order at the start of his return to office, which calls for businesses to eliminate DEI programs. Since issuing the order, major retailers like Walmart and Target have also taken down similar initiatives from their websites, facing backlash and boycotts.

