You Can Purchase A Home For Under $100K In These Cities

As housing costs continue to rise in the U.S., homeownership is becoming less attainable for many Americans. However, there are still some southern cities where homeownership remains somewhat possible.

Realtor.com says these five cities have multiple home listings for under $100,000. In most cases, the overall cost of living is lower in these areas, making homeownership attainable.

Columbia, South Carolina

The state’s capital city is ideal for those seeking homeownership on a budget. According to Rent.Cafe, the cost of living is 6% below the national average. GoBankrates.Com reported 446 active real estate listings in Columbia, 20 under $100,000. Columbia is home to South Carolina State University and two HBCUs—Allen College and Benedict College. According to AreaVibes.com, the city earned a livability score of 79.

Louisville, Kentucky

Dubbed the “Bourbon City,” Louisville is a cultural hub and home to the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, Roots101 African American Museum, and The Civil Rights History Tour. Muhammad Ali’s hometown is also an affordable place to live. The overall cost of living for the city is 10.2% below the national average. The home of the Louisville Slugger has a whopping 165 active listings below $100,000. Additionally, housing costs run about 47% below the national average.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

This bustling city earned a livability score of 75. The overall cost of living is 10% less than the national average. Realtor.com reported 73 active home listings for under $100,000. Tulsa is the home to the famous Black Wall Street, the Greenwood Rising Museum, and several Black-owned restaurants.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Located on the Mississippi River, Baton Rouge is home to Southern University and Louisiana State University. According to Redfin, housing costs are 45% lower than the national average. AreaVibes gives the city a livability score of 69. Realtor.com says there are 100 active listings for less than $100,000.

Memphis, Tennessee

The Home Of The Blues is also ideal for affordable housing. Of its 1927 active listings, nearly 500 have a price tag under $100,000. Zillow.com reports that the average cost for a house in the city is $148,000, down 1.4% from last year.

