News by Sharelle B. McNair Homeowner Allegedly Calls ICE On Hired Contractors, Agents Say Tip-Off Didn’t Come From Her The damage is seemingly already done against the homeowner and ICE agents on social media, with the comments section being flooded with criticism.







A Maryland homeowner is being called out for allegedly reporting Guatemalan contractors hired to do some remodeling on her home to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, but ICE is saying the tip didn’t come from inside the house.

A video, recorded by one of the workers, Bryan Polanco, Newsweek reports, has circulated on social media of the incident where ICE agents are seen arresting the group at a job site. ICE agents are seen pointing at the workers who are standing on the roof of the Cambridge home. Polanco can be heard speaking in Spanish about the experience. “Seeing it is not the same as experiencing it,” he said.

“I’ve seen many videos, and sadly, today I had to experience it.”

Once a ladder is brought in, the workers climb down, and agents begin making arrests. Polanco says he and his colleagues were cooperating and even asked why they were there.

Reports claim the unidentified homeowner owes the workers $10,000 for a three-day job, which could lead to jail time if proven true under a Maryland state law that prevents a person from securing labor from another person if consent is induced by a threat or the wrongful use of notifying law enforcement of the worker’s immigration status.

This includes withholding wages.

But an ICE official claims that’s not how things happened, labeling the action as “a targeted enforcement operation, not a tip from a caller.” “On March 23, ICE conducted targeted enforcement operations near Cambridge, Maryland, resulting in the arrest of six illegal aliens,” a spokesperson said, according to TMZ.

“Of those arrested, several have final orders of removal—a felony—and one has been previously convicted of illegal reentry. During the encounter, the aliens refused to comply with lawful orders, taunted officers and attempted to flee. The illegal aliens ultimately complied and were taken into custody.”

With claims that some had final orders, the spokesperson continued saying, “Being in detention is a choice.”

“We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $2,600 and a free flight to self-deport now,” they continued.

“We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S., the right legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return.”

However, the damage is seemingly already done against the homeowner and ICE agents on social media, with the comments section being flooded. “I hope they never know a single moment of peace for doing this,” @sciencewithtyus wrote.

Another user said the completed work would have been undone had she been there. “The way I would have pulled out all those roof shingles before coming down,” @valecelia said.

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