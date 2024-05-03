Education by Stacy Jackson Homeschooling May Be The ‘Fastest-Growing’ Form Of Education In The U.S. Right Now Homeschooling is rapidly gaining popularity among minorities, with 41% of homeschooled students identifying as non-white.









What once was considered a niche educational approach has witnessed a remarkable surge, with the number of homeschooled students in the United States skyrocketing since previous estimates in 2019.

Recent data from Skillademia showed an increase in homeschooled students by at least 12% since 2019. A 2024 report from the National Home Education Research Institute found approximately 3.1 million homeschooled students in grades K-12 in the U.S. during the 2021-2022 academic year, a significant increase from the 2.5 million homeschooled students in spring 2019. Growing by an estimated 2% to 8% annually in previous years, the homeschool population has seen drastic increases from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021.

NHERI’s report stated the most common motivations for homeschooling involved customizing the curriculum according to the child, enhancing family relationships, and teaching particular values, beliefs, and world views. Other reasons included ensuring a safer learning environment and protecting minority children from racism in public schools.

Remarkably, homeschooling is rapidly gaining popularity among minorities, with 41% of homeschooled students identifying as non-white. As previously mentioned by BLACK ENTERPRISE, 2023 saw more Black families opt to homeschool their children. BE covered the story of Marquita Straus’ autistic daughter, who experienced physical abuse and isolation from her white teacher, leading Straus to homeschool her child.

Research findings indicate that homeschooled students thrive and perform above average in social, emotional, and psychological development. Their scores have reflected higher percentiles of 15 to 25 on standardized academic achievement tests than those of public school students.

The at-home format has proven beneficial for young entrepreneurs, allowing them to pursue their passions ahead of adulthood. Forbes spotlighted 14-year-old Cash Daniels from Chattanooga, Tennessee, who balances his conservation nonprofit, The CleanUp Kids, with homeschooling. Daniels explained, “The personalized schedule gives me the ability to work on my business and give back to my community.” The flexible schooling option has allowed the teen to pursue more speaking engagements across his state.