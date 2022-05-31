LeBron James Makes a Surprise Visit to His I PROMISE School

LeBron James gave students at the I Promise School a huge surprise on the last day of classes.

Hailed as a hometown hero, the NBA superstar visited the elementary school he built in Akron, Ohio, Today reported. His presence brought students to their feet with massive smiles and excitement. After his surprise visit, James shared videos and photos on Instagram, spreading love to students he spent time with.

“Appreciate y’all letting me crash your last day of school [I Promise School]!! 🙏🏾 Love you all and have a fun and safe Summer. ❤️👑 Don’t forget what we talked about. 😉 #WeAreFamily,” James wrote on Instagram.

The I PROMISE School was created through the Los Angeles Laker’s LeBron James Family Foundation. It opened in 2018 with a mission to “positively affect the lives of children and young adults through education and co-curricular educational initiatives,” according to the school’s website.

The school also posted several videos and photos of the amazed kids on social media. When James walked into the room, the basketball giant was embraced with love and hugs.

“We ALL needed this after this year. Thank you [LeBron James] for the hugs, high-fives, love, and words of wisdom. Proud to be a part of this family and striving to change the world,” I Promise School tweeted.

“Love my kids soooooooo much!!!!” James wrote alongside the video.

The I PROMISE School program provides year-round resources, including free tuition, transportation, uniforms, and bikes and helmets to kids, as per CBS News. The school also provides access to opportunities such as GED and job placement services. Every student who graduates receives guaranteed college scholarships or tuition to the University of Akron.