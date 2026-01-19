Culture by Ahsan Washington Honoring Dr. King Through Film: What To Watch On MLK Day These films celebrate and remember the leader who questioned America’s racial identity







For the past years, the nation has observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day to celebrate and remember the leader who questioned America’s racial identity, ethical practices and transformed civil rights globally.

Cinema allows us to experience Dr. King’s message deeply through drama and documentary, highlighting key moments and themes. Through these films, viewers can understand and visually process the difficulties, courage and complex nature of the civil rights movement while learning about King’s fight and its modern-day significance.

Selma (2014)

The film Selma directed by Ava DuVernay focuses on the crucial 1965 Selma to Montgomery march which fought for Black American voting rights. The film shows the brutal resistance activists endured while depicting Dr. King’s journey. The film uses David Oyelowo’s controlled performance to connect the historic fight for the Voting Rights Act with modern discussions about ballot access and racial equality in America.

King in the Wilderness (2018)

The Emmy-winning HBO documentary presents a candid portrayal of King’s final two years. King in the Wilderness uses archival footage and new interviews with close associates to document King’s growing activism which extended beyond civil rights to include opposition to the Vietnam War, economic inequality and structural racism. The audience sees how King’s vision during the same period when his growing unpopularity sparked intense resistance.

Boycott (2001)

The Peabody Award–winning HBO drama Boycott transports viewers to Montgomery in 1955, which served as the birthplace of the modern civil rights movement. During the citywide bus boycott that started after Rosa Parks’s arrest, Jeffrey Wright plays the role of a young Dr. King becoming a leader. Through a combination of dramatic reenactment and detailed character studies the film shows how grassroots determination started mass protest and turned King into a national figure from his pastoral role.

MLK/FBI (2020)

The documentary from director Sam Pollard received critical acclaim for its investigation into the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s surveillance and harassment of Dr. King during the 1950s and 1960s. MLK/FBI uses newly declassified material and expert interviews to show how the government tried to discredit King and the civil rights movement while demonstrating that justice activists encountered both institutional barriers and street violence.

The Witness: From the Balcony of Room 306 (2008)

The short documentary which received an Academy Award nomination shows viewers the events of April 1968 in Memphis, when Dr. King was fatally shot on the Lorraine Motel balcony. Through the perspective of Samuel “Billy” Kyles who stood near King at the time of assassination, the film combines personal testimony with historical context to pay tribute to King’s last mission for the sanitation workers strike.

