Sports by Mary Spiller NFL Honors MLK With ‘Choose Love’ Message Across Divisional Playoff Fields League-wide end zone messages and helmet decals will spotlight Dr. King’s legacy during postseason games and the Super Bowl.







The NFL will commemorate the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend by featuring the phrase “Choose Love” prominently on the field and on player equipment during all divisional round playoff games.

According to the league, the message will be painted in end zones and displayed on helmet decals throughout the round as part of the NFL’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility and civic awareness for King.

The initiative will extend into the Super Bowl next month, where “Choose Love” and “It Takes All of Us” will be stenciled in opposite end zones. For the conference championship games, home teams will have discretion over which approved message appears.

As reported by ESPN, league officials say the messaging reflects both Dr. King’s enduring influence and the NFL’s effort to connect his ideals to moments with national visibility.

“Dr. King’s message continues to guide how we show up in meaningful moments across the league,” said Anna Isaacson, the NFL’s senior vice president of social responsibility.

“‘Choose Love’ has become an important and widely embraced message for our teams because it reflects the values Dr. King championed — dignity, empathy, and a commitment to our shared humanity. Bringing it forward in the Divisional Round and again at Super Bowl LX reflects that continued relevance.”

The phrase “Choose Love” first appeared on NFL fields in 2022, when the Buffalo Bills adopted it following a mass shooting in Buffalo. What began as a localized expression of unity quickly resonated across the league.

Since then, multiple teams have incorporated the message, and it was displayed during last year’s Super Bowl following a deadly attack in New Orleans.

The NFL has consistently used on-field messaging to promote social justice and inclusion for the past six seasons. Throughout the regular season, teams were permitted to display a message of their choosing on one end zone at each home game. Those options included “End Racism,” “Stop Hate,” “Choose Love,” and “Inspire Change.” The phrase “It Takes All of Us” appeared in the opposite end zone for every game, reinforcing a league-wide theme of shared responsibility.

By continuing the use of these messages into the postseason, the NFL is signaling that the values they represent are not limited to the regular season or symbolic moments. Instead, league officials say the goal is to align the sport’s largest stages with broader conversations about unity, compassion, and collective accountability.

As the playoffs move toward Super Bowl LX, the league’s visual tribute aims to keep Dr. King’s message front and center during some of the most-watched events in American sports.

RELATED CONTENT: Bad Bunny Unveils Super Bowl LX Halftime Trailer Celebrating Diversity