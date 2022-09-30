Hot Girl Therapy! Megan Thee Stallion Launches Mental Health Resource Website

After tackling her “Anxiety” in new album, rapper Megan Thee Stallion is encouraging her fanbase to protect their mental health.

Over the weekend, the Grammy-winning rapper decided to launch a new website that aims to provide visitors with mental health resources. Named after the hook in her new track, “Anxiety,” the website is dubbed Bad B—-es Have Bad Days Too and offers therapy information, emergency hotlines, and more.

The website is segmented into four categories of resources that share free therapy organizations, mental health hotlines, directories, and LGBTQIA+ community resources, Billboard reports.

Each category comes with its own set of resource links to external mental health websites. Many of the shared resources focus on aiding the BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ community.

“Bounce back like bad b*tches always do,” the website reads.

“Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand,” the rapper tweeted. “Head to http://badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com now and check it out. Love y’all so much.”

This is the second initiative Megan has launched aimed at tackling mental health. In February, the “Savage” rapper launched a foundation named in honor of her late parents, The Pete & Thomas Foundation.

The organization provides assistance with mental health, housing, health, and education services.

“My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal,” Megan said at the time.

“I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services.”

Last October, Megan spoke candidly with actress Taraji P. Henson about how she prioritizes her mental health.

“Right now, mental health is more important to me, more than ever, because I have more pressure on me than I feel like I used to have,” she explained on Henson’s Peace of Mind with Taraji.

“Now, in this space, I’ve lost both of my parents. So now, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?’ And I just started learning that it’s okay to ask for help. And it’s okay to want to get therapy.”