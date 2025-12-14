Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Hot 97 Hangs Up ‘Ebro in the Morning,’ As Host Claims Progressive Views Led To Cancellation The show has been on air since 2012.







Hot 97 radio fans must say goodbye to one of its staple radio shows.

Billboard confirmed the station has signed off on “Ebro In The Morning.” Hosted by Ebro Darden, the morning show had its final airing Dec. 12, ending a 13-year run on the New York-based station.

Funkmaster Flex is taking Ebro’s morning slot.

Darden and his co-hosts, Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg, all issued statements regarding the cancellation that shocked many listeners. Ebro made a brief comment to social media about the show’s axing, essentially telling fans to stay tuned.

It’s done.



More to come.#EbroInTheMorning — the Old Man Ebro (@oldmanebro) December 12, 2025

Additional reps for Rosenberg doubled-down on the confirmed cancellation. However, the trio of co-hosts still plan to keep their fanbase fed with new content in the works. Stylez shared a more emotional tribute to her time on the show, joining her male counterparts a year after its initial debut, hinting at their continued work together.

“We had the best time… the most beautiful listeners and got to work with legends I love,” she wrote to IG. “I’m so proud of the work we did together… I lived so many of my dreams at Hot97 and got to work with my best friends! ….and best friends don’t let go… trust me, @oldmanebro @rosenbergradio and I have plans and more coming next year!”

As for why the show got axed, Ebro has his own theories about how his progressive views impacted the decision. The media personality spoke about how his “anti-Netanyahu” stances, among other left-leaning opinions, put the show on ice.

Ebro theorizes about why his show, 'Ebro in the Morning', was canceled after 13 years:



"They need my sh*t talking anti-Netanyahu, anti-government, progressive sh*t out the way."



“They’re tryna get to the bag at these VCs, gotta raise some capital…” pic.twitter.com/VHYdMzJ3QP — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 12, 2025

“You look around at all the major media outlets… they all gotta fold up because they’re all trying to renew their deals and their licenses,” he began, as reported by Complex.

“Bro’s a casino owner,” Ebro added, referring to the man in charge of the media company. “You know the three licenses they got in NY for the casino? The guy that owns the shit owns one of the casino licenses. He gotta raise half a billion dollars. They need my shit talking, anti-Netanyahu, anti-government, progressive shit out of the way, bro. They need me out of the way.”

Ebro alleged that the station’s ownership cares more about getting a profit than their listenership, hence why they would allow the popular program to go off the air so abruptly.

“They are trying to get to these bags that these VCs got and raise some capital,” Ebro continued. “They don’t give a fuck about hip hop or black music or black community…They give a fuck about access, they give a fuck about going with their little nerdy friends to the concerts because that helps them raise money. They’ve been trying to get to me for years, bro.”

Hot 97 has yet to clarify why they chose to strip the program. However, syndication distributor Super Radio Networks has plans to keep Ebro on the airwaves.

“While the distribution of ‘Ebro in the Morning’ in its current form is ending, Superadio remains fully committed to the Ebro brand,” a spokesperson for Super Radio Networks said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to bring Ebro’s voice and talent to the masses across new platforms, which we’ll be sharing more about very soon.”

