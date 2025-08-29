Funkmaster Flex Announces Major Change At Hot 97

After an announcement by hip-hop staple Funkmaster Flex that had people thinking he was leaving Hot 97, it was revealed that the change he spoke of was to his time slot.

The Bronx-bred DJ took to social media to make an announcement stating that his last show at Hot 97, scheduled for Labor Day at the 7 p.m. time slot, will be his last. He has been a mainstay at the station for over 32 years.

“THIS MONDAY, LABOR DAY, SEPTEMBER 1ST, [WILL] BE MY LAST SHOW ON HOT97 AT 7 P.M.! ALL THINGS COME TO AN END! END OF AN ERA THAT I ENJOYED VERY MUCH! I SUPER ENJOYED IT ALL! I WILL MAKE THE LAST SHOW A GREAT ONE! APPRECIATE EVERYONE WHO HAS SUPPORTED ME OVER THE YEARS!”

— Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) August 28, 2025

And although Flex has close to 800,000 followers on X, the post amassed nearly four million views.

Since the internet interpreted that as him leaving the station, social media posts leaned into the thought that Flex was either retiring or going to another station, when in actuality, he is simply switching the time he is on.

TMZ confirmed that Flex will now occupy the 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. slot after the Labor Day holiday.

The move means that DJ Enuff and DJ Camilo have lost their slots and will no longer be employed by the station. Radio personality Nessa Nitty will move to the 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. time slot. It was also noted that the morning show will now run from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Flex has been with Hot 97 since the station changed its format to hip-hop when he joined in November 1992. He was the host of the station’s first hip-hop show.

RELATED CONTENT: WADDUP DOE? AfroFuture Detroit 2025 Takes Over The ‘D’ & The Diaspora Showed Up And Out