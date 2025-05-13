Politics by Mitti Hicks House Republicans Unveil Medicaid Cuts. Democrats Say Millions Will Lose Insurance Some changes House Republicans are proposing include new “community engagement requirements” of at least 80 hours per month of work, education, or service for able-bodied adults without dependents.







To make room for President Donald Trump’s tax breaks for the rich, millions of vulnerable Americans could be without health insurance with the changes House Republicans propose to Medicaid. According to the Associated Press, House Republicans are considering $880 billion in cuts to Medicaid to help cover the $4.5 trillion in tax breaks.

Democrats are now sounding the alarm that millions of Americans will lose coverage. Preliminary estimates from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office show more than 8.6 million will lose coverage over the next decade.

“Savings like these allow us to use this bill to renew the Trump tax cuts and keep Republicans’ promise to hardworking middle-class families,” Rep. Brett Guthrie of Kentucky, GOP chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, which handles healthcare spending, told the AP.

However, Democrats argue the cuts are another attempt to repeal Obamacare.

“In no uncertain terms, millions of Americans will lose their healthcare coverage,” said Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey.

He adds, “Hospitals will close, seniors will not be able to access the care they need, and premiums will rise for millions of people if this bill passes.”

While House Speaker Mike Johnson has a deadline for Memorial Day to pass Trump’s tax breaks and spending cuts, not every Republican is on board. At least a dozen House Republicans told Johnson they will not support the cuts that their constituents depend on.

House Republicans Propose Income Changes To Medicaid and More

More than 78 million Americans are enrolled in Medicaid. But the proposed changes could drastically cut that number.

House Republicans are proposing new “community engagement requirements” of at least 80 hours per month of work, education, or service for able-bodied adults without dependents. People would have to verify their eligibility to the program twice a year instead of once. The bill reportedly also proposes a more rigorous income verification for Americans enrolled in the Affordable Care Act’s healthcare coverage.

Medicaid recipients who make more than 100% of the federal poverty level, which is $32,000 a year for a family of four, would be required to pay out of pocket costs for some services. Emergency rooms visits, prenatal care, pediatric visits, and primary care check-ups would be limited to $35 per visit.

