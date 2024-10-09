House v. NCAA Lawsuit Nears Settlement, Bringing Students Closer To Revenue Sharing

The House v. NCAA lawsuit appears close to being settled and changing the landscape of college sports.

According to CBS Sports, the $2.8 billion settlement from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has received preliminary approval from Judge Claudia Wilken.

If all goes well, the suggested sharing revenue plan can start as soon as the 2025-26 school year.

“We are thrilled by Judge Wilken’s decision to give preliminary approval to the landmark settlement that will help bring stability and sustainability to college athletics while delivering increased benefits to student-athletes for years to come,” NCAA president Charlie Baker said in a written statement. “Today’s progress is a significant step in writing the next chapter for the future of college sports. We look forward to working with all of Division I, and especially student-athlete leadership groups, to chart the path forward and drive historic change.”

In September, Wilken requested that both sides revise several sections and then resubmit the proposal.

Under the proposed plan, schools will be able to share up to $22 million each year with student-athletes. It will also create bigger roster caps while opening the door for scholarships to all rostered players and potentially allow the NCAA to have more enforcement capability.

The timeline below will take place upon approval of the settlement.

Former players will be notified of the decision, and a claims period will begin for eligible people. Only athletes who participated between 2016 and the beginning of the NIL era in 2021 will be eligible, but it should involve many sports. Dec. 17, 2024 (60 days after notice): The projected amount of money to be distributed will be publicly available. The final number for specific individuals will depend on a number of factors.

The window for people to submit claims for compensation, opt out of the settlement, or bring objections to the court closes. April 7, 2025: The court will have a hearing for final approval. Notably, it will take place on the same day as the NCAA men’s basketball national championship.

