Stu Jackson Appointed To NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee

Former basketball player and head coach Stu Jackson has been appointed to the National Collegiate Athletics Association Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, according to an announcement by the NCAA.

The former New York Knicks head coach, recently the West Coast Conference Commissioner, replaces former Santa Clara Athletics Director Renee Baumgartner, who recently announced she is leaving the school on June 30 for personal reasons. Baumgartner had a five-year term, and Jackson will fulfill the final four years in her place.

“I am honored to be invited to join the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee and represent the West Coast Conference,” Jackson said in a written statement. “I appreciate Renee Baumgartner’s service and am humbled to be appointed to complete her term with this esteemed group. I am anxiously looking forward to the opportunity to work with the existing committee members and NCAA staff under Dan Gavitt’s stellar leadership on basketball’s premier event and contribute to the men’s basketball championship and other future initiatives.”

After working for the NBA for 13 years, Jackson joined the NCAA as executive associate commissioner for men’s basketball for the Big East Conference. He then took on the role of West Coast Conference Commissioner.

Jackson started his collegiate career at Oregon before attending Seattle University, where he graduated in 1978. He was enshrined into the Pac-12 Conference Hall of Honor in 2017 and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.

While working in the NBA, he was an assistant coach and then hired as head coach of the New York Knicks from 1987-91. He was also the director of basketball operations from 1991-92. Two years later, he became the president and general manager of the expansion Vancouver Grizzlies from 1994-2000. He also served as chair of the NBA Competition Committee and on the boards of USA Basketball, the Basketball Hall of Fame, and the FIBA Technical Commission.

He was also a studio and game analyst for NBA TV and FS1 for five seasons.

Jackson was the basketball head coach at Wisconsin from 1992-94 when he led the Badgers to their first NCAA tournament berth in 47 years. He also had coaching positions at various schools, including Providence, Washington State, and Oregon.

