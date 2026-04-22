Houston Police Officer Under Investigation After Video Allegedly Reveals Racist Rant

A Houston police officer has been relieved of duty after a video allegedly capturing her spouting racist rants was sent to a television station.According to Fox 26, Ashley Gonzalez is being investigated by the Houston Police Department, which did not confirm that Gonzalez was in the video clip but did confirm her employment status.

A viewer who sent the video claims that it was Gonzalez.

In a profanity-laced video, which has circulated online, the woman is seen admitting repeatedly that she hates Black people. She then says that if she ever responded to a 911 call and the person was Black, she would take them to jail.

At one point, she references slavery and reminisces about her time as a Marine and of her calling someone the N-word. She said it felt good, and she was relieved to be able to say it to their face.

A statement was released by the Houston Police Officers’ Union in reaction to the video.

“The Houston Police Officers’ Union is extremely disturbed by a video circulating on social media regarding an officer making offensive, racist comments. In no way does the HPOU or its leadership condone or tolerate racist behavior from any of our officers. The Houston Police Department prides itself on being the most diverse police department in the nation, largely a product of the collaborative changes to civil service law that the HPOU and the Department have made through our meet and confer process.”

The union also said it is working to confirm the video’s authenticity and will take “appropriate measures” to ensure the public’s confidence and trust in its police department.

According to KHOU 11, police officials said that while the investigation takes place , officers will check on Gonzalez daily to ensure she is at home. She cannot perform any police duties until the investigation is completed.

RELATED CONTENT: Award-Winning Black Screenwriter Says He Was Pulled From Train Because White Woman Objected To How He Sat