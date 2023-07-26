Houston White Celebrates Diversity And Self-Expression With Upcoming Target Product Line

Houston White, founder of the Called Fresh x Houston White skincare and haircare brand, is set to bring 11 products to Target for diverse hair and skin types, Women’s Wear Daily reported. Fresh x Houston White is for hair that’s curly, straight, and wavy, with the line including shampoo, deep conditioner, three-in-one body, scalp, and hair scrubs, and hair pomades. And the prices are just right: Customers can expect to pay between $8.99 and $11.99 per item.

WWD reported that experts say Fresh x Houston White could bring in $4 million in year one. White himself has set his expectations high: “I have a bold ambition to create a billion-dollar hair and skin care brand—no doubt about it,” he said.

The entrepreneur said that bringing diverse products to stores for different groups of people has long been his mission. “Figuring out how to desegregate the skin and hair care aisles has been my life’s journey; it’s been my barbershop. It’s been my experience personally,” said White.