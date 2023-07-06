Tabitha Brown Stays Winning With Permanent Partnership With Target

Tabitha Brown has extended her food line’s shelf life at Target.

In May 2022, Brown, a serial entrepreneur and social media personality, secured a deal with Target to place her vegan food line on the retailer’s shelves. After the items sold out within days, consumers pushed for the products to be available year-round in stores.

During 2023’s Essence Festival of Culture, Brown announced that her vegan collection would return to Target at the beginning of 2024 and revealed that her haircare line, Donna’s Recipe, would also soon be sold at Target.

As she approached her sixth anniversary of going vegan, Brown spoke about the challenges she faced over the years, sharing how she persevered through her battles with depression, physical illness, and financial obstacles.

“If He did it for me, He will and can do it for you,” Brown said, according to AfroTech. “Six years ago, I didn’t have no money. I didn’t have a career. I didn’t have health. I didn’t even have a strong mental capacity to see the light, yet He pulled me out of it, and here I am.”

Brown thanked her fans for their support throughout her journey.

“First of all, I’m so grateful for y’all; thank you for supporting me at Target,” Brown said, according to Ebony. “Y’all sold that food out so fast! But next year, it’s going to be there all year long. Not only that, yes, you’ll be able to get all the things from the first line, and we’re adding some new items, too.”

The audience was gifted with bags of Brown’s vegan popcorn in three flavors: dill pickle, sweet and salty, and roasted garlic and Parmesan. The vegan line also includes:

BBQ and seasoned plant-based hamburger patties

Sausages

A variety of dips, nuts, and granola

“Next year, we’re going to see what the Lord does. Thank y’all again so much, and I love y’all.”

Brown’s display of true grit has been reflected in her success as an entrepreneur and a media personality.