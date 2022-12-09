Meet the Tulsa Organizer Who Helped Sen. Raphael Warnock Win Reelection in Georgia

It took a village when it came to Senator Raphael Warnock’s historical reelection to the Georgia Senate on Tuesday.

Local Tulsa, Okla. organizer Greg Robinson, Jr. is receiving praise for his pivotal efforts in the runoff election as the Coordinated Campaign Director for Georgia’s Democratic Party, The Black Wall Street Times reports.

Robinson is no stranger to elections, having run for Mayor of Tulsa in 2020 and leading organizing efforts on Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign and, later, on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. He used his campaign expertise to help send Warnock back to the U.S. Senate and become the first Black Georgian to win a full six-year Senate term.

As part of their campaign efforts, the Georgia team canvased over 150,000 homes and made more than 400,000 phone calls by 2 p.m. on Election Day alone, Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, founder of the Terence Crutcher Foundation and Black Wall Street Memorial, revealed. Between Nov. 8 Dec. 6, Georgia organizers knocked on over 6 million doors.

Through decades of campaign work performed by the likes of Stacey Abrams, Congresswoman Nikema Williams, and organizer Deborah Smith, Robinson was able to build upon that groundwork and aid in Warnock’s latest victory. “You do not do things by yourself,” Robinson said at a Tuesday night victory party. “It is not about being perfect, it is about being collective.”

“‘I’ loses”, he continued,”‘we’ wins. And we won.”

Robinson is a Tulsa native and Booker T. Washington graduate who moved back to Tulsa in 2017 to continue his political work in his hometown. His work for the local Tulsa community includes helping to launch Greenwood Leadership Academy and build the community organizing arm of the Met Cares Foundation.

Within the foundation, Robinson established the PCAT fellowship; a grassroots campaign aimed at giving community members the skills to advocate for change. This effort sparked multiple programs to build wealth, improve health outcomes, and enhance education opportunities for North Tulsa families.