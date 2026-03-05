Politics by Sharelle B. McNair The Switch-Up: Why Black Leaders Are Proudly Supporting Jasmine Crockett’s ‘L’ Hours after the outspoken congresswoman suffered a single-digit loss to state Rep. James Talarico, leaders are suddenly speaking out on why it happened.







The support for Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett looks vaguely different following her Senate race loss, with Black leaders and strategists saying they saw it coming from miles away, Politico reports.

Hours after the outspoken congresswoman suffered a single-digit loss to state Rep. James Talarico, leaders are suddenly speaking out on why it happened, despite receiving an endorsement from former Vice President Kamala Harris. Democratic state Rep. Jolanda Jones said, “This L is on her,“ while saying many people looked at Crockett as a hero. “People who don’t understand politics will be upset because Jasmine was their hero,” Jones said.

“But for people who understand politics, [Crockett] literally had no ground game.”

Social media users seem to agree. “If Jasmine Crockett woulda spent more time actually doing shit instead of cosplaying as the ‘Sista Girl Politician, she mighta won the primary,” @MaadyBK67 wrote on X.

“Too much theatrics, not enough results.”

“Theatrics” is what the congresswoman’s campaign rallied around, showcasing her fiery personality and headlining moments on Capitol Hill, hoping it would end the Democratic Party’s roughly 40-year winless streak of Senate races. Some voters feel that was another deterrent in her downfall. “A major problem with Jasmine Crockett’s campaign seems to be that her team didn’t learn from Kamala’s loss, didn’t prioritize diverse voter needs, and relied too much on personal branding,” @ppppp124568 said.

However, influencers label her L as an additional narrative to the sentiment of what former first lady Michelle Obama said — America is not ready for women leaders, especially those who are Black. “A lot of Black women who work in the Democratic Party, vote for Democrats, organize for Democrats, have always had a sense of this,” Houston-based political strategist and social media influencer Tayhlor Coleman said.

“It is a lot more apparent now: A lot of people in the Democratic Party want our labor, they do not want our leadership.”

But just 24 hours after Super Tuesday, Crockett was celebrated for her questioning of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem during a hearing.

Despite dealing with racist responses to her loss, those who worked on Crockett’s campaign gave her a round of applause. “This was the most expensive Democratic primary ever in Texas, with the overwhelming majority of those dollars being spent on attacks against the Congresswoman,” former Deputy Campaign Manager Karrol Rimal said.

“Despite being outspent, she held our own and excited an untapped base of support for Democrats with record numbers of first-time primary voters…”

Those who continue to support Crockett during her final nine months as an elected official have plenty to look forward to as she continues to fight for the rights of Americans being disenfranchised by the Trump administration. “I don’t care who you are, you are getting stomped on in some way,” Crockett said during a 2025 African American film festival, according to The New York Times.

“No matter how much money you got, if you’re Black, for sure, they are stomping on us.”

