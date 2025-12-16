Politics by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jasmine Crockett Calls Out The ‘Coordinated Attack’ Surrounding Her Stance On Israel And Gaza Rep. Jasmine Crockett is calling out what she describes as a "coordinated attack" targeting her after announcing her Senate campaign.







Jasmine Crockett is pushing back against what she calls a “coordinated attack” on social media over her views on the Israel–Palestine conflict.

The Texas Rep, who is running for U.S. Senate, recently hosted a campaign stop in Houston where she addressed the criticism she’s been receiving over what she claims is the “mischaracterization” of her views on Israel and Gaza.

“There was a coordinated attack on me on social media that was mischaracterizing my position,” Crockett told Houston Chronicle reporter Jeremy Wallace.

She went on to address misleading clips and claims about her voting record that surfaced soon after her campaign announcement. Crockett said the criticism focuses on her foreign aid votes, with some posts falsely claiming she supports Israel-only military funding and has backing from AIPAC.

She rejected both claims, clarifying she has never been endorsed by AIPAC and that her April vote on a supplemental aid package covered defensive support for Israel, humanitarian aid for Gaza, and assistance for Taiwan and Haiti.

“That supplemental package was for defensive help to Israel, as well as it was for money for Gaza. It was for money for Taiwan. It was also money for Haiti. And so yes, I voted for it,” Crockett said, adding that she has opposed other bills aimed at providing funding exclusively for Israel, a fact she said her critics consistently omit.

Crockett noted that Republicans control the House and decide which bills reach the floor, and Democrats use their limited leverage to secure humanitarian aid for Gaza, Haiti, and Taiwan, since Republican-led proposals excluded support for those regions.

“There were no packages that the Republicans were putting forth that were actually going to give money for Gaza,” she said.

Crockett emphasized that although she has been critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions, her stance should not be mistaken for hostility toward Israeli citizens.

“I will say this on the record any day, all day. I have no hate for any kind of people,” she said. “I love people, but I don’t necessarily love the Netanyahu government. I don’t think that it’s fair to go after an entire people because you don’t like their government.”

“I’m not in love with the Trump government either. It’s just is what it is,” Crockett added.

As she kicks off her campaign for the March 3, 2026, Democratic primary, Crockett stated she won’t be sidetracked by misleading attacks on her political record.

“I’m OK with people disagreeing with my record, I’m not OK with people disagreeing with something that’s been completely mischaracterized in an attempt to distract,” she said. “When we look at where we are right now, people are talking about affordability and the economy, and people are trying to survive. I refuse to be distracted.”

