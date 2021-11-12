How This Black Woman In Tech Helps Customers Buy Items Easily At Gap Inc.

When it comes to buying items online, Kimberly Ezeama likes to help keep it simple for consumers.

She is a user experience designer for Gap Inc. Her duties include reducing the possibility of online shoppers wanting to speak to the manager, per MSN. She designs cart and checkout experiences and profile and account pages across the four brands for Gap: Old Navy, Banana Republic, Gap, and Athleta.

“I try to make the website(s) easy to use and to shop on,” Ezeama says, clearly explaining her role.

Her actions recently included helping launch Gap’s integrated loyalty program. The effort consisted of redesigning part of the checkout process where customers select their shipping speed. The improvements greatly trimmed the number of customers who leave the checkout without making a purchase.

Ezeama is new to the retail tech field and Gap. She has been with the company for just a year after transitioning from a healthcare job. “It’s been an exciting experience because I’ve been learning so many new things. My team is super, super supportive.”

The job has allowed her to tap into more of her interests.” After moving to the San Francisco Bay Area, I kind of discovered user experience design after learning a little bit more about the tech scene. And it kind of combined both of the things that I liked—the design aspect, solving problems [and] helping people.”

Learning what UX was all about prompted Ezeama to put herself in the way of opportunity, and doing so paid off. “I went to this design mentor night in San Francisco and met somebody who actually worked at Gap. And when the time [came], this mentor had enough faith in me to put my name in the hat for an open position.”

Further, Ezeama is proud to work for a company where she can see herself in the apparel she helps people buy easily through her role.

“Thinking back to my early days of when I was shopping, especially with my mom, I didn’t see a lot of people like me in these marketing messages. But now I do, and Gap Inc. is leading it.”